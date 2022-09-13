Fishing restrictions lifted for Ruby and lower Beaverhead rivers

DILLON — Fishing restrictions have been lifted on the Ruby River and a section of the Beaverhead River.

A hoot owl restriction, which prohibits fishing each day between 2 p.m. and midnight, has been lifted for the Ruby River from the confluence with the Beaverhead River up to Duncan District Road crossing.

A section of the Beaverhead River has also reopened to fishing after a full fishing closure was put in place earlier this month for the entire river. The fishing closure has been lifted from the river’s confluence with the Big Hole River upstream to Pipe Organ Bridge. A full fishing closure remains in effect from Pipe Organ Bridge upstream to the dam at Clark Canyon Reservoir.

The closure began Sept. 1 to reduce stress for fish while flows from Clark Canyon Dam transitioned from typical irrigation releases of about 300 cubic feet per second (CFS) to the minimum overwinter release of 25 CFS. This flow change occurred several weeks earlier than normal due to severe drought projections. However, water managers extended the transition period to allow more time for fish to adapt.

Now that the transition is complete and air and water temperatures have cooled in some areas, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has lifted the closure downstream of Pipe Organ Bridge. The closure remains in effect above the bridge due to a high density and susceptibility of spawning fish, low flows, and relatively warm water.

Fishing restrictions, such as hoot owl restrictions and full closures, are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing. Fishing restrictions are also still in place for the Jefferson and Big Hole rivers. Anglers can find a statewide list of current restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.