Fishing, hiking coming soon to Basin Creek Reservoir

After three years of discussions, planning and preliminary moves, parts of Basin Creek Reservoir south of Butte will likely be opened for limited recreational access later this month.
There are still details to be worked out, including final fishing rules, and county officials will present all aspects of the plan to the Council of Commissioners next week. And complete access, including possible swimming and canoeing, is still a ways off.
But county officials have outlined some basics already, including limited, walk-in access to the east side of the reservoir once a “camp host” is hired. They hope to hire that person this month to patrol and maintain the area through Oct. 1, when it would close.
Access would be allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, with allowable activities limited to hiking, picnicking, fishing, and biking with non-motorized bikes.
The reservoir has been a major source of drinking water in Butte for more than 100 years, and because of that and contamination concerns, it has been officially off limits to the public for decades. But a $30 million, state-of-the-art water treatment plant changed that.
It opened in 2017 and treats Basin Creek water so well that public access to the reservoir is now possible. The Butte Natural Resource Damage Program provided $10 million of the plant’s funding, and as part of that, required the reservoir to be opened up.
Access will still be limited for now because extensive work on the Basin Creek dam is pending to fix crumbling portions of its top section. The dam isn’t in imminent danger of failing, but the repair work is needed.
J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, told The Montana Standard in April that access would be limited because of the dam. Nobody will be allowed to cross over it and the west side of the reservoir will remain off limits for now.
“So we’re not going to open up everything,” he said.
But, he said, “We’ve been getting encouraged to get it open because of the promises that had been made way back when the money was given for the water treatment plant.”
If commissioners approve a measure Wednesday night, the county would use $20,100 from the Natural Resource Damage Program to hire a “camp host” and rent porta-potties for the area this summer and early fall.
The proposed pact between the county and NRDP, which is now before commissioners, includes basics such as the seasonal dates and the daily opening and closing times.
Access would be limited to the east side of the lower reservoir, but it stretches nearly a mile southward toward the Highlands. A camp host would patrol and maintain the area through Oct. 1 and three porta-potties would be placed there. No fires would be allowed, nor swimming, watercraft or overnight camping.
Fishing rules have yet to be OK’d by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, but under preliminary proposals, fishing would only be allowed from shore once cutthroat spawning activity has ceased. That means no waders, float tubes or watercraft.
Barbed hooks and live bait would not be allowed and people could keep only one allowable fish per day. The fishing season could end early if water levels in the reservoir get too low or water temperatures get too high.
Parks Director Bob Lazzari and Public Works Engineer Pat Cunneen plan to present more details to commissioners at their June 9 meeting. It will be held at 7:30 p.m. on the third floor of the courthouse at 155 W. Granite St.