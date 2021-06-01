Fishing, hiking coming soon to Basin Creek Reservoir

Access will still be limited for now because extensive work on the Basin Creek dam is pending to fix crumbling portions of its top section. The dam isn’t in imminent danger of failing, but the repair work is needed.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, told The Montana Standard in April that access would be limited because of the dam. Nobody will be allowed to cross over it and the west side of the reservoir will remain off limits for now.

“So we’re not going to open up everything,” he said.

But, he said, “We’ve been getting encouraged to get it open because of the promises that had been made way back when the money was given for the water treatment plant.”

If commissioners approve a measure Wednesday night, the county would use $20,100 from the Natural Resource Damage Program to hire a “camp host” and rent porta-potties for the area this summer and early fall.

The proposed pact between the county and NRDP, which is now before commissioners, includes basics such as the seasonal dates and the daily opening and closing times.