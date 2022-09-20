Fishing closure on Jefferson River to be lifted Wednesday

The entire Jefferson River has seen fishing restrictions since July due to warm water temperatures and low flows. Temperatures have dropped, and flows on the Jefferson will have reached management criteria for lifting the closure by Wednesday.

Fishing restrictions, such as hoot owl restrictions and full closures, are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing. Fishing restrictions are also still in place for the Beaverhead and Big Hole rivers. Anglers can find a statewide list of current restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.