Fishing closure lifted on section of Big Hole

WISE RIVER – The fishing closure on the section of the Big Hole River between Maiden Rock and Tony Schoonen fishing access sites has been lifted.

Full fishing closures remain in effect on these sections of the Big Hole River:

Dickie Bridge to the confluence with North Fork Big Hole River

Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the North Fork Big Hole River

Tony Schoonen FAS to the confluence of the Big Hole and Beaverhead Rivers.

Fishing restrictions, such as hoot owl restrictions and full closures, are designed to protect fish that become more susceptible to disease and mortality when conditions, such as low flows and high water temperatures, combine with other stressors, including catch-and-release fishing. Anglers can find a statewide list of current restrictions at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

All stress to fish during warmer months is cumulative, and anglers should consider fishing in cooler waters during times of low flows and high water temperatures in rivers.