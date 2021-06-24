Lucky Butte resident Ina Fox got an early birthday present this year. She was the very first recipient of a Butte-Silver Bow Vaccine Sweepstakes $10,000 prize on Thursday — the day before her 73rd birthday.

“I didn’t really do anything,” she said, standing with her huge Ed McMahon-style check in the Stodden Park pavilion where she received her prize. “I just went and got my shot, the good Lord blessed me, and here I stand.”

But in the eyes of the county, Fox and the four other lucky winners earned their prizes by getting themselves vaccinated — all that’s required to be automatically entered into the ongoing sweepstakes.

The winners were randomly chosen in advance, vetted to make sure they would accept, then presented their prizes in gameshow fashion on Thursday.

Before announcing Fox as the first winner, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said he was honored to award those who did the right thing.

“Why are we here today? There's a lot of reasons why we're here, and one of them is right behind my left shoulder,” he said, motioning to children splashing around in the Ridge Waters Water Park beside the pavilion. “We look over into the pool here and we have a group of young people that don't have the opportunity to be vaccinated … by vaccinating ourselves and vaccinating our community, we make our community safer.”

Those who attended the prize ceremony didn’t need to look as far as the pool to find a youngster ineligible for a vaccine. Accompanying Fox to the prize ceremony was Fox’s 10-year-old grandson, Jax.

“I think it’s very important, especially for little ones like these,” Fox said of getting the vaccine. “We are their protection just as they are ours.”

The first five prizes were awarded by a modern bingo method. Before a large turnout of the community, Gallagher hit a big, red button and Fox’s name appeared on a screen to applause. Fox did the honors for the next winner, and so on.

Mark Bleken was the other $10,000 winner for the day, and LaDonna Black, Emily Loos, and Toby Richards each won $5,000 prizes.

Bleken, after hitting the red button to reveal Black as a winner, slapped fellow top-prize winner Fox’s hand with a “low five” on the way back to his seat with the big check.

Bleken said he felt “pretty darn lucky.”

Getting his vaccine was a no-brainer even before he won the big money.

“I’ve been encouraging everybody I can to get the vaccine,” he said.

Butte-Silver Bow County, which boasts the second highest rate of vaccination in Montana, just gave Bleken one more reason for hometown pride.

“I love this community and I wouldn’t leave it,” he said.

Thursday marked the beginning of a marathon of prizes to come. Two $10,000 prizes and three $5,000 prizes will be awarded each of the next 14 weeks. Drawings will take place at the Butte Civic Center at 2 p.m. on Thursdays.

The Town Pump Charitable Foundation donated the $500,000 for the sweepstakes under the condition Butte-Silver Bow use the same amount in federal COVID money for a media campaign.

The county complied and contracted with Lee Enterprises' Amplified Digital Agency for the campaign. Lee also owns The Montana Standard.

The campaign stresses the safety of the vaccine, as supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the importance of getting it for the sake of everyone in the community.

Teaming up to keep folks safe, Montana Tech personnel created the method for random drawings.

Thursday was a joyous beginning to a long, cash-filled summer, but the prize money and campaign are first and foremost about keeping people safe.

A vaccine still hasn’t been approved for children under 12, and the virus and its variants remain in the community. As of Tuesday, 56% of the county’s eligible population was fully vaccinated, a total of 16,796, or about half the total population. Only Missoula County has vaccinated more.

Butte Silver-Bow aims to vaccinate 75-80% of its total population, said Health Officer Karen Sullivan.

At the podium, sweepstakes spokesperson Tom Staples stressed the importance of vaccination. It’s as easy as walking into Walgreens, CVS, Walmart or up to one of the many clinics offered by the county, he said.

“Please don't hesitate if you're able to get a vaccine. It will make us number one, we aim to be number one, and we deserve to be number one with this effort," he said.

