First round of entertainers listed for Montana Folk Festival

The first seven performers for the 2022 Montana Folk Festival have been announced by its director, George Everett.

The list includes Pedro Giraudo Tango Ensemble of New York City, Springfield Exit, a bluegrass band from Winchester, Virginia, Puerto Rican musicians Plena Es from Miami, Florida, the Cajun sound of Cedric Watson and Bijou Creole from Lafayette, Louisiana, the gypsy jazz and swing band out of Montreal, Canada, Christine Tassan et Les Imposteurs, gospel artist Cora Harvey Armstrong of Richmond, Virginia, and the trio of musicians, Panfilo’s Guera from San Antonio, Texas.

This year, 21 performer groups representing a diversity of musical and cultural traditions will perform on the festival's six stages in Uptown Butte.

The 2022 festival will be July 8-10 in Butte. Admission is free to all performances, although organizers urge attendees to contribute $20 per person or $25 for a family to sustain the festival this year and for years to come.

For those who want to contribute now, they can send contributions by mail to Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703 or contribute online at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1876197.

