First defendant in Virginia City bar fight case agrees to plea deal

VIRGINIA CITY – Maggie Monaghan tearfully implored the judge to reject a plea bargain offered to defendant Ethan Jacob Choate, who prosecutors have alleged participated in assaulting Monaghan, her husband and his brother outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.

Choate was the first of five defendants linked to the July 10 fight to resolve his case in court. He had been charged initially with misdemeanor assault but a plea agreement allowed Choate to plead no contest Tuesday in Madison County Justice Court to a lesser offense of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Four other defendants who, like Choate, were linked in July to the non-profit Heroes and Horses ranch for veterans near Virginia City, remain charged with felony assault.

Justice Court Judge Marc Glines did not grant Maggie Monaghan’s wish. But he studied the disorderly conduct statute and the penalties allowed for a conviction and concluded, with obvious disappointment, that he could not include jail time in Choate’s sentence.

Instead, Choate was ordered to pay a fine of $100, a surcharge of $85 and restitution of $660.10 to help pay for out-of-pocket medical expenses of Cody Monaghan for injuries suffered during the fight.

Witnesses to the bar fight gave varied accounts about the specific involvement that night of defendant Choate. But most put him in the midst of the fray.

The July 10 fight started inside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City but didn’t get bloody and brutal until the conflict shifted outside, where Cody Monaghan, Maggie’s husband, was beaten to the ground and kicked in the face, according to witnesses.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received reports about the fight at about 10:45 p.m. that Saturday.

Deputies who investigated that night and into the next morning interviewed a number of suspects. At the time, Choate was a staff member at Heroes and Horses. The non-profit organization offers veterans emotionally scarred by service non-traditional approaches to healing – such as backcountry horse packing.

Later, four men believed to be clients at the non-profit Heroes and Horses ranch west of Virginia City were charged with felony assault.

Cody Monaghan suffered serious injuries that night, including a broken nose and several facial fractures, according to court records.

Witnesses said he was surrounded outside the bar by five “cowboys,” men wearing cowboy hats and jeans.

One witness told the deputies that Cody Monaghan was injured so badly “because the ‘cowboys’ were punching and kicking him on the ground.”

This same witness said Choate was not involved with attacking Cody Monaghan. Instead, the witness said Choate was engaged in a “one-on-one fight” with Cody Monaghan’s brother, Chase, on the boardwalk outside the Pioneer Bar.

Witnesses told deputies that some of the men described as cowboys left the area in a silver or gray pickup and headed west.

Deputies interviewed Choate around 1:20 a.m. at the Heroes and Horses ranch. According to their report, “Choate had dried blood on his right cheek.”

Later, Maggie Monaghan told investigators that Choate was the person who threw or slammed her to the ground outside the bar. And Chase Monaghan allegedly attacked him outside the bar, court records show.

The four defendants still facing felony assault charges are: Christopher Michael Kase, Arizona, charged with felony aggravated assault; William Robert Haley, Salt Lake City; Dalton Fish, Dowelltown, Tennessee; and Karson Edward Yuan, Phoenix, Arizona.

These cases are in varied stages of potential resolution, with trial dates set in September, October and November.

Cody and Maggie Monaghan and Chase Monaghan told authorities that on the night of July 10 they had attended a Brewery Follies show in Virginia City and were planning to have a drink at the Pioneer Bar before participating in the Virginia City Ghost Tours.

They told investigators that they found a table in the crowded bar and noticed there were men in cowboy hats at the bar, but turned away from the bar to face the tables.

Maggie Monaghan told authorities that a man in that group approached their table, confronted Chase Monaghan and snatched his sunglasses.

Pushing and shoving ensued, witnesses said, and the bartender cleared the bar.

Security camera footage seems to support this account, court records show, and the aggressor appears to be Kase. And from a photo lineup, Cody Monaghan said he “was pretty certain” Kase was among those assaulting him outside the bar, court documents show.

Once the fight resumed outside the bar, accounts from witnesses varied about who shoved or hit whom first. There seemed to be general agreement, however, that a man picked up Maggie Monaghan and slammed her on the ground, and that more than one person from the “cowboys” group attacked Cody Monaghan.

When deputies visited the Heroes and Horses ranch in the early morning hours after the fight one deputy observed “what appeared to be dried blood on Kase’s right boot.” Deputies reported that Kase “stated he did not kick anyone.”

They spotted other apparent bloodstains on the inner side of Kase’s left pants leg, records show.

Heroes and Horses started in 2014. CEO Micah Fink, a former Navy SEAL, has said he was motivated to help establish the organization after recognizing that suicide and addiction rates continued to rise among veterans in spite of the work of thousands of PTSD-related nonprofits and billions of dollars spent annually.

Heroes and Horses says it works “to offer combat veterans an alternative solution for defining and approaching their physical and mental scars – a solution that does not include prescription medications or traditional psychotherapy but rather the opportunity to use tools to redefine their purpose, rediscover their inner strength, and maximize their potential by taking ownership of their lives for the first time since leaving service.”

Fink provided a statement in September responding to criminal charges filed against Choate and Heroes and Horses participants.

“Heroes and Horses’ mission is to provide life-saving personal infrastructure for American military heroes who have suffered emotional scarring after being wounded by war. Heroes and Horses has grown to be a respected program aimed at addressing the unique needs of veterans in the United States. Heroes and Horses values our community and remains committed to our mission of changing the lives of our veterans through our rigorous program.”

