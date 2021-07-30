First Brawls and Kickstart Days incites excitement in attendees

Butte’s first Brawls and Kickstart Days festival featured high-energy boxing and cycling Friday night. Before the events started at 5 p.m., the atmosphere was decidedly more subdued in the simmering heat.
The grounds behind the Butte Depot on Arizona Street had standard festival fare of ice cream, cold drinks and food trucks. But not every festival gets to boast an ax-throwing booth.
“It releases a lot of stress,” said Kayla Lambrecht, who ran a mobile booth that charged $5 for five throws.
Lambrecht takes her booth to all sorts of events, and it’s booked through August. In two weeks, Montana Axe Throwing Company will open a permanent venue in Butte.
Lambrecht had eaten some tacos, ice cream and coffee and was excited to see the entertainment.
Julie Hartwell and her husband came over from Anaconda to see the bare-knuckle boxing fights.
“My husband brought it up and I said, yeah, I’m excited to go,” Hartwell said.
She held a smoothie, and planned to drink more to beat the heat. She’s been to Butte for a concert before, and likes the bars and activities.
Levi Renz, whose signature UTV backflip was the main draw Friday night, was spending time with three puppies earlier in the evening. He’s done the UTV backflip about a dozen times in the U.S. and Mexico, but still gets a bit nervous, even more so since he’s performing in his hometown.
“It’s just so gnarly that you just never know what’s gonna happen,” Renz said. “Once we start, it’ll be all right.”
Despite the nerves, he’s happy to be back in Butte. For Renz, nothing beats seeing kids smile.
Renz’s girlfriend’s brother Cayden Delaurentis and his girlfriend Taylen Valdez arrived in Butte Friday to see Renz jump. Delaurentis, from Missoula, lived in Butte for four years, while Las Vegas resident Valdez has never been here. She’s not impressed — she finds Missoula prettier. They both liked the tacos they got at the festival, though.
The festival continues Saturday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Freestyle motorcycle stunts are planned 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., followed by Bryan Martin Country and the Tuten Brothers from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.