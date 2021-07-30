First Brawls and Kickstart Days incites excitement in attendees

Butte’s first Brawls and Kickstart Days festival featured high-energy boxing and cycling Friday night. Before the events started at 5 p.m., the atmosphere was decidedly more subdued in the simmering heat.

The grounds behind the Butte Depot on Arizona Street had standard festival fare of ice cream, cold drinks and food trucks. But not every festival gets to boast an ax-throwing booth.

“It releases a lot of stress,” said Kayla Lambrecht, who ran a mobile booth that charged $5 for five throws.

Lambrecht takes her booth to all sorts of events, and it’s booked through August. In two weeks, Montana Axe Throwing Company will open a permanent venue in Butte.

Lambrecht had eaten some tacos, ice cream and coffee and was excited to see the entertainment.

Julie Hartwell and her husband came over from Anaconda to see the bare-knuckle boxing fights.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My husband brought it up and I said, yeah, I’m excited to go,” Hartwell said.

She held a smoothie, and planned to drink more to beat the heat. She’s been to Butte for a concert before, and likes the bars and activities.