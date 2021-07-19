Fires southwest of Butte growing; fire scare in Highlands shortlived

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-five structures in the Alder Creek and Meadow Creek area were evacuated last week as well as 38 structures in a small area just south of the airport at Wise River south to Harriet Lou Road.

The smoke in the air above the Alder Creek Fire was actually doing some good Monday afternoon, Williams said.

“When there’s an inversion like this it’s like a wood stove,” he said. “It’s like a damper. Once you’ve got that smoke sitting there it doesn’t allow the fire to burn as actively.”

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Brian Doherty said Monday that his department had deployed a brush truck and two firefighters to the Alder Creek Fire this weekend at the request of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The requests are common for this time of year, Doherty said, and over the next two weeks, the truck and firefighters could be sent to other wildfires or wherever resources were needed.

Doherty and other fire officials are getting daily updates on the Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires and sharing them with other county officials, including Sheriff Ed Lester, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, 911 Coordinator Dave McPherson and Emergency Management Director Dan Dennehy. Numerous state and federal officials are part of those conversations, too.