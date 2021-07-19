Fires southwest of Butte growing; fire scare in Highlands shortlived

Two wildfires in Beaverhead County southwest of Butte grew over the weekend, and evacuations of 63 houses and other structures in the Wise River area remained in effect because of the Alder Creek Fire on Monday.
Personnel fighting that fire focused primary efforts on protecting lives, homes and other buildings in the area, and they planned to hold a community meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in Wise River to give residents updates and projections, officials said.
That fire grew from 4,136 acres on Sunday to 5,670 acres as of late Monday morning, and although all of it remained in Beaverhead County, Butte-Silver Bow County had deployed a truck and two firefighters to help out and B-SB officials were keeping close tabs on that and the Trail Creek Fire near Wisdom.
The Trail Creek Fire, about 20 miles west of Wisdom, is much larger and expanded from an estimated 19,848 acres on Sunday to more than 23,000 acres on Monday.
Firefighters were trying to protect structures in that area, too, including some U.S. Forest Service cabins and a communications tower, as well as the Big Hole Battlefield overseen by the National Park Service.
Both fires were discovered July 8, with lightning causing the Trail Creek Fire and the cause of the Alder Creek Fire unknown.
The evacuations because of the Alder Creek Fire were ordered late last week out of caution and as of Monday, nobody had been allowed to return, said Michael Williams, a public information officer for the Southern Area Blue Type 1 Incident Management Team coordinating firefighting efforts.
Twenty-five structures in the Alder Creek and Meadow Creek area were evacuated last week as well as 38 structures in a small area just south of the airport at Wise River south to Harriet Lou Road.
The smoke in the air above the Alder Creek Fire was actually doing some good Monday afternoon, Williams said.
“When there’s an inversion like this it’s like a wood stove,” he said. “It’s like a damper. Once you’ve got that smoke sitting there it doesn’t allow the fire to burn as actively.”
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Brian Doherty said Monday that his department had deployed a brush truck and two firefighters to the Alder Creek Fire this weekend at the request of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
The requests are common for this time of year, Doherty said, and over the next two weeks, the truck and firefighters could be sent to other wildfires or wherever resources were needed.
Doherty and other fire officials are getting daily updates on the Alder Creek and Trail Creek fires and sharing them with other county officials, including Sheriff Ed Lester, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, 911 Coordinator Dave McPherson and Emergency Management Director Dan Dennehy. Numerous state and federal officials are part of those conversations, too.
The Big Hole River is the county line between Beaverhead and Butte-Silver Bow counties and there are some homes on the Silver Bow side north of the Alder Creek Fire that are being monitored as part of precautions and plans, Doherty said.
There was a brief scare closer to Butte on Saturday afternoon when smoke was spotted east of Hummingbird Road in the Highlands. Fire crews responded and there was a fire off of Roosevelt Drive, but they were able to put it out. It burned 2.4 acres and the Forest Service was monitoring the aftermath.