Firefighters work to save iconic sign at M&M bar after early morning fire

From high in the sky at the end of the ladder, and atop another engine, firefighters let loose a deluge of water to combat the new threat that flared around 9:30 a.m.

Separated from the M&M by just a narrow alley, Gamer’s Café on West Park Street was already starting to get a drip down from the roof to the inside the building.

“It’s a sad day for Butte,” said owner Paul Cote.

The M&M is one of Butte’s most historic landmarks, having opened in 1890 by Sam Martin and William Mosby.

It was closed from 2003-2005 and from 2009-2011 after a run of more than a century where the doors never closed. Sam Jankovich purchased the property in 2011 and reopened it in May that year but closed it in October 2014 amid legal and financial troubles.

Butte restaurateur Ray Ueland announced in May 2015 that he had purchased the building and it reopened in November that year. He wouldn’t disclose the price, but it was lower than the $495,000 Jankovich had previously asked for.

Ueland later sold the bar to Selina Pankovich, and she has operated it since then.