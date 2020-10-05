Firefighters put out 20-acre fire behind Tech Sunday night

Butte firefighters were on the scene Sunday night of a grass fire just north of the World Museum of Mining.

The call came in at 9:28 p.m., and firefighters were battling the blaze, which grew to 20 acres, until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The fire increased in size in large part because of the wind. “It was definitely a factor,” said Battalion Chief Bill Fisher, “it didn’t help matters at all.”

Assisting were the Boulevard, Big Butte, Rocker and Little Basin Creek volunteer fire departments, along with personnel from the Department of Natural Resources.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fisher said fire crews will be monitoring the scene throughout Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation,

The 20-acre fire was not the only blaze Sunday in the Butte area.

Around 5 p.m. a campfire got out of control in German Gulch and firefighters were dispatched.

Meanwhile, while that grass fire was being fought, a fire truck had to go to the scene of a vehicle fire on I-90 near Ramsay. It was quickly put out.

Corby Dickerson with the National Weather Service in Missoula said the Montana Tech weather station recorded winds increased at about 7 p.m., with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour in Uptown Butte. Winds continued to fluctuate from 20 to 36 all the way up to midnight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.