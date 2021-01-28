 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firearms crime sends Butte man to prison
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Firearms crime sends Butte man to prison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police badge

Police badge

GREAT FALLS — Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced Joseph Alfred Edward Lytell Torres, 30, of Butte to 38 months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegally possessing a gun.

Torres pleaded guilty on Oct. 1, 2020 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In court documents filed by the prosecution, officers with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement responded on May 12, 2020 to an area behind a Butte residence where a caller informed officers she had seen a male driving a motorcycle with a gun in his hand and heard a “pop, pop.” Officers found a vehicle with a flat tire in the area and two spent 9mm shell casings on the ground. Officers recovered bullet fragments in the wheel and on the ground. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who said she was sitting in the vehicle when it was shot. The owner identified Torres as the shooter.

Law enforcement officers and Montana Probation and Parole officers located Torres two days later at his residence and arrested him. Officers searched the garage and found a 9mm pistol under a stack of tires. At the time, Torres was a convicted felon on state supervision.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement and Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole.

0 comments
2
0
1
1
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Saxon Gerald Walton
Obituaries

Saxon Gerald Walton

Saxon Gerald Walton was born on January 2, 2000 at 12:56 a.m. in Butte, MT. Saxon lived his life the way he came into this world, on his own t…

Butte teenager reported missing
Local

Butte teenager reported missing

Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement has issued a missing person alert for Grace Mattson, 15, who was reported missing Sunday and has not returned home. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News