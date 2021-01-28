Firearms crime sends Butte man to prison

In court documents filed by the prosecution, officers with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement responded on May 12, 2020 to an area behind a Butte residence where a caller informed officers she had seen a male driving a motorcycle with a gun in his hand and heard a “pop, pop.” Officers found a vehicle with a flat tire in the area and two spent 9mm shell casings on the ground. Officers recovered bullet fragments in the wheel and on the ground. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who said she was sitting in the vehicle when it was shot. The owner identified Torres as the shooter.