Firearms crime sends Butte man to prison

GREAT FALLS — Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced Joseph Alfred Edward Lytell Torres, 30, of Butte to 38 months in prison and three years of supervised release for illegally possessing a gun.
Torres pleaded guilty on Oct. 1, 2020 to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
In court documents filed by the prosecution, officers with Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement responded on May 12, 2020 to an area behind a Butte residence where a caller informed officers she had seen a male driving a motorcycle with a gun in his hand and heard a “pop, pop.” Officers found a vehicle with a flat tire in the area and two spent 9mm shell casings on the ground. Officers recovered bullet fragments in the wheel and on the ground. Officers contacted the owner of the vehicle, who said she was sitting in the vehicle when it was shot. The owner identified Torres as the shooter.
Law enforcement officers and Montana Probation and Parole officers located Torres two days later at his residence and arrested him. Officers searched the garage and found a 9mm pistol under a stack of tires. At the time, Torres was a convicted felon on state supervision.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement and Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole.