Fire under Interstate 15-90 overpass near Butte

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Offenses allegedly occurred in Butte-Silver Bow County, according to court documents.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Three Kalispell men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a Sept. 1 robbery at Wells Fargo Bank, 3650 Harrison Ave., in Butte.
A judge sentenced a Butte woman to seven years in prison Wednesday for seriously injuring a motorcycle rider during her latest drunken-driving episode.
The area had been evacuated Tuesday morning as the failure seemed more imminent. No one was injured.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
“It was an investment we made for our customers and Butte,” said Mike Hitchcock, company president, Montana Broom & Brush.
Montana Resources detected instability in the mine's east highwall in late August and has been monitoring movement to prepare for its collapse.
Mark St. Pierre replaces Undersheriff George Skuletich, who retired June 26, 2021.
A portion of the east highwall at the Montana Resources mine collapsed Tuesday night. The mine had been monitoring the highwall since August and the failure was anticipated.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.