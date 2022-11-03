 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire under Interstate 15-90 overpass near Butte

Fire under overpass just outside of Butte

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire under an eastbound Interstate 15-90 overpass just outside of Butte on Thursday morning. Authorities were unsure if a homeless person had been staying there but somehow a crate with some plastic caught fire around 9 a.m., said Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Kelly Lee. The overpass is about a mile west of the Montana Street Exit.    
