Fire restrictions eased or lifted in several southwest Montana counties

Fire restrictions are being loosened in Butte-Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties in southwest Montana due to last week’s cool, wet weather and favorable forecasts, fire officials say.

Those counties are moving from Stage 2 fire restrictions to Stage 1. Restrictions are being rescinded altogether in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite and Powell counties, although bans on open burning remain in place. The changes are effective just after midnight Wednesday, or 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne said the Interagency Fire Management Officials of Southwest Montana made the decisions after a meeting Tuesday.

“This decision comes after a rise in relative humidity, and above-average precipitation month of August and a favorable future weather forecast,” Osborne said Wednesday. “These events left our forest’s fire rating low enough, which led to the decision to rescind fire restrictions.”

Under Stage 1 restrictions, camp fires are now allowed again, but only in a designated fire pit with a metal fire ring. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.