Fire restrictions eased or lifted in several southwest Montana counties

Fire restrictions are being loosened in Butte-Silver Bow, Beaverhead, Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties in southwest Montana due to last week’s cool, wet weather and favorable forecasts, fire officials say.
Those counties are moving from Stage 2 fire restrictions to Stage 1. Restrictions are being rescinded altogether in Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Granite and Powell counties, although bans on open burning remain in place. The changes are effective just after midnight Wednesday, or 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne said the Interagency Fire Management Officials of Southwest Montana made the decisions after a meeting Tuesday.
“This decision comes after a rise in relative humidity, and above-average precipitation month of August and a favorable future weather forecast,” Osborne said Wednesday. “These events left our forest’s fire rating low enough, which led to the decision to rescind fire restrictions.”
Under Stage 1 restrictions, camp fires are now allowed again, but only in a designated fire pit with a metal fire ring. Smoking is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
Most of southwest Montana received welcoming rains and cooler temperatures last week, and although large wildfires continue to burn, the weather at least decreased fire activity.
Weekend rainfall totals varied from a quarter-inch to a half-inch across the three wildfires burning in the vicinity of the Big Hole Valley. The fires include the Alder Creek and Christensen fires west of Wise River and the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom.
Warmer and drier conditions on Tuesday resulted in some increased activity inside the perimeters of the Alder Creek Fire, officials said, but clouds were expected to move into the area Wednesday afternoon and provide shading and decreased solar heating.
Although highs in Butte and Anaconda were expected in the mid- to upper-70s on Wednesday, a trough was expected to approach the region Thursday, bringing in slightly cooler temperatures in the 60s Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service said.