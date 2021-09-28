Fire on Homestake Pass in check, for now; activity increases at other area fires

A cold front was moving through southwest Montana on Tuesday, bringing much cooler temperatures and a little rain to parts of the region. But it came with brisk winds, too, and any mountain snowfall was expected to be limited to higher peaks, the National Weather Service said.

The Moose Fire south of I-90 on Homestake Pass was discovered Sunday and for a time, eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed. They were reopened later that day and remained opened Monday.

A tanker aircraft dumped retardant on the fire Sunday and two helicopters with buckets were deployed, but on Monday, the main fire remained in check at 28 acres and by Tuesday morning, only Forest Service crews were there mopping up spot fires, McRae said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No structures have been threatened, she said, but one problem has surfaced.

“We’ve had a few people who like to see fires. Some people are coming to take a look,” she said, adding that it’s not helpful or advised.

No cause of the fire has been determined but that remains under investigation, McRae said.