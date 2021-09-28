Fire on Homestake Pass in check, for now; activity increases at other area fires

The main body of a wildfire just east of Homestake Pass has been stopped at 28 acres and even though U.S. Forest Service crews remain there, firefighters from Butte-Silver Bow and Jefferson Counties are no longer assisting.
Wind gusts continue to make spot fires in the area a mile east of the Homestake Pass exit a concern but activity of the Moose Fire has been “greatly diminished,” Cat McRae, a spokeswoman for the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Service, said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a second day of windy, dry red-flag conditions led to more activity in the larger Haystack Fire near Boulder in Jefferson County and the Trail Creek and Alder Creek fires near Wisdom and Wise River on Monday.
Residents living near the mouth of the Little Boulder River remained on pre-evacuation notice, meaning they should be ready to leave if necessary, because of the Haystack Fire, officials said. It has burned 16,189 acres but no significant growth occurred Monday.
“Even with the dry air and gusty winds, the fire did not cross any of the established containment lines blacklined to protect structures on the outskirts of Boulder,” fire officials said in an update issued Tuesday morning.
Residents in Gibbonsville, Idaho remained in “ready” evacuation status because of the Trail Creek Fire west of Wisdom, which has burned 57,325 acres. In Gibbonsvile, crews drained hoses and winterized water equipment due to expected freezing temperatures.
A cold front was moving through southwest Montana on Tuesday, bringing much cooler temperatures and a little rain to parts of the region. But it came with brisk winds, too, and any mountain snowfall was expected to be limited to higher peaks, the National Weather Service said.
The Moose Fire south of I-90 on Homestake Pass was discovered Sunday and for a time, eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed. They were reopened later that day and remained opened Monday.
A tanker aircraft dumped retardant on the fire Sunday and two helicopters with buckets were deployed, but on Monday, the main fire remained in check at 28 acres and by Tuesday morning, only Forest Service crews were there mopping up spot fires, McRae said.
No structures have been threatened, she said, but one problem has surfaced.
“We’ve had a few people who like to see fires. Some people are coming to take a look,” she said, adding that it’s not helpful or advised.
No cause of the fire has been determined but that remains under investigation, McRae said.
The lightning-caused Haystack Fire was active in more remote portions of the perimeter Monday, including the south side near Bakers Meadows, the west side between Haystack Mountain and Mount Pisgah, and the east side between Tesky and Beaver creeks, officials said.
There were 442 personnel fighting the fire and on Tuesday, crews planned to continue securing established containment lines on north and northeast sides of the fire. They also aimed to improve lines on the east side for anticipated future blacklining.
Blacklining involves pre-burning fuels adjacent to a control line before igniting a prescribed burn. It is usually done during periods of lower fire danger to reduce heat on crews and lessen chances for spot fires jumping across control lines.
The Alder Creek Fire just west of Wise River had burned 39,474 acres as of Tuesday morning and was 45 percent contained while the Trail Creek Fire had scorched 57,325 acres and was 75 percent contained. Both were caused by lightning.
The Alder Creek Fire was more active on the northern perimeter after multiple days of warmer temperatures and higher winds.
Strategic firing operations at the Trail Creek Fire from Smithy Creek to Anderson Mountain were successful on Monday and crews camped there so they could begin mop-up operations early Tuesday morning.
An “open house” for the Trail Creek Fire was set for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gibbonsville Community Center in Gibbonsville, where incident personnel will give briefings and answer questions. An open house for the Alder Creek Fire was set for 6 pm. Thursday at the Wise River Community Center in Wise River.