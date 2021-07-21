Fire officials 'cautiously optimistic' about Alder Creek Fire

The crowd at Monday night’s meeting included Karen VanDaveer and her husband, John. They decided last week to retrieve from their cabin near Wise River the possessions they consider irreplaceable.

Karen said that the couple’s cabin is a retreat and not a primary residence, a reality that makes the threat from the Alder Creek Fire less consequential to them than the peril facing friends in the Wise Creek community whose homes are primary residences.

Mike and Colleen Fink have a second home across the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway from the fire. The blacktop corridor provides some measure of protection unless the wildfire blows up and races across the dry sagebrush in the foothills and flats nearby and jumps the road.

Mike Fink said he and Colleen feel fairly comfortable that the Alder Creek Fire won’t reach their property because of the work of the people fighting the wildfire.

“It seems these guys have a strategic plan,” he said.

The Southern Area Blue Team has been managing the Alder Creek Fire and Trail Creek Fire for about a week.

The VanDaveers also praised the team and the fire crews working with them.