Fire near Wise River prompts area closure
Alder Creek fire
Provided photo

WISE RIVER — The still-growing Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River has prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close portions of the surrounding area due to public safety concerns.

The closure order takes effect immediately for all BLM-managed lands southwest of Montana Highway 43 between Wise River and the intersection of Mill Creek Road.

The Alder Creek Fire, first reported on July 8, was at 282 acres this morning, with more active fire days in the forecast. For the most current information, visit the incident’s page on InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7641/

