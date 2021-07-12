Fire near Wise River prompts area closure

WISE RIVER — The still-growing Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River has prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close portions of the surrounding area due to public safety concerns.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The closure order takes effect immediately for all BLM-managed lands southwest of Montana Highway 43 between Wise River and the intersection of Mill Creek Road.

The Alder Creek Fire, first reported on July 8, was at 282 acres this morning, with more active fire days in the forecast. For the most current information, visit the incident’s page on InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7641/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 1