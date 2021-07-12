Fire near Wise River grows to 500 acres

WISE RIVER — The Alder Creek Fire west of Wise River prompted the Bureau of Land Management to close portions of the surrounding area on Monday morning due to public safety concerns.

The closure is in effect for all BLM-managed lands southwest of Montana Highway 43 between Wise River and the intersection of Mill Creek Road.

Crews continued Monday to construct a fireline in the Alder Creek drainage, install sprinklers, and lay hose in preparation for burnout operations.

The Alder Creek Fire, first reported on July 8, grew to 500 acres by Monday evening, with more active fire days in the forecast.

For the most current information, visit the incident’s page on InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7641/.

