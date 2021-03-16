 Skip to main content
Fire marshal: Fatal explosion caused by welding tool, fumes; victim identified
Fire marshal: Fatal explosion caused by welding tool, fumes; victim identified

Fatal exposion

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne and Police Sgt. Chris Berger talk Monday afternoon following a fatal explosion at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center in Butte.

 Mike Smith

An explosion that killed one man and injured another in Butte occurred when sparks from a welding tool ignited fumes from an oil-holding tank, firefighters said Tuesday.

The explosion happened at 4:10 p.m. Monday inside a metal building at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center at 3873 Wynne Ave. on the Flat.

The man killed was 31-year-old David Carpenter of Butte, Coroner Lori Durkin said Tuesday. The other man remained hospitalized with burn injuries.

“It was a big explosion,” Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne said Tuesday. “There were people at Walmart who actually heard the explosion.” Walmart is about 1,200 feet away.

As tragic as it was, it could have been worse.

“It is fortunate there were only two people out there at the time,” Osborne said. “There could have been multiple fatalities.”

Osborne said the two men were attempting to repair a 1,500-gallon oil-holding tank that had a “pinhole” leak in it. That hole was not leaking oil but fumes were escaping from it.

“The two males were going to attempt to grind and weld to repair the hole and when they fired up the welder, it obviously threw a spark that caught the fumes and a major explosion occurred.”

The explosion destroyed the holding tank and peeled some metal siding off the building, he said, but there was not a lot of structural damage besides that.

Also Tuesday, Durkin identified a woman killed in a house fire on Walnut Street on March 3 as 53-year-old Donna Mattix of Butte.

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

