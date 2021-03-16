Fire marshal: Fatal explosion caused by welding tool, fumes; victim identified

An explosion that killed one man and injured another in Butte occurred when sparks from a welding tool ignited fumes from an oil-holding tank, firefighters said Tuesday.

The explosion happened at 4:10 p.m. Monday inside a metal building at Silver Bow Truck and Auto Center at 3873 Wynne Ave. on the Flat.

The man killed was 31-year-old David Carpenter of Butte, Coroner Lori Durkin said Tuesday. The other man remained hospitalized with burn injuries.

“It was a big explosion,” Butte-Silver Bow Fire Marshal Zach Osborne said Tuesday. “There were people at Walmart who actually heard the explosion.” Walmart is about 1,200 feet away.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As tragic as it was, it could have been worse.

“It is fortunate there were only two people out there at the time,” Osborne said. “There could have been multiple fatalities.”

Osborne said the two men were attempting to repair a 1,500-gallon oil-holding tank that had a “pinhole” leak in it. That hole was not leaking oil but fumes were escaping from it.

“The two males were going to attempt to grind and weld to repair the hole and when they fired up the welder, it obviously threw a spark that caught the fumes and a major explosion occurred.”