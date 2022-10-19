Fire heavily damages Harrington’s on Harrison Avenue

Fire heavily damaged Harrington's Floor & Window Coverings, 1432 Harrison Ave., on Tuesday night.

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters were called to the business at 8:41 p.m., to find heavy flames engulfing the exterior of the building.

According to B-SB Fire Chief Zach Osborne, the fire appeared to be coming from the eves of the building, which had then spread to the attic space.

“Crews quickly extinguished the fire,” said Osborne, “but not before the fire caused heavy damage to the building.”

The cause and origin are unknown, and fire and police officials are still investigating. Crews were at the scene for about four hours before clearing.