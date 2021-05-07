Fire guts iconic M&M bar in Uptown Butte

Fire destroyed the iconic M&M Cigar Store in Uptown Butte early Friday morning, taking out the roof and leaving the rest of the building charred and gutted. Nobody was injured but the building was a compete loss.
Firefighters were called to the bar and grill at 9 North Main St. around 3 a.m. and there were 12-foot flames coming from the roof. It took two hours to get the fire under control and two hours after that, crews were still on the scene.
“There was smoke in every orifice of the building,” said Jim Merrifield, a battalion chief with the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department. “The fire was on the roof and spread throughout the building through the duct work.”
About 30 firefighters responded and at 6:30 a.m., two were on a ladder truck moving about in a bucket examining the damage. The upper-store windows were blown out and fallen bricks were piled about the sidewalk.
“It’s a total loss. No question,” Merrifield said. He said he did not know how the fire got started but firefighters would likely remain on the scene for several more hours.
The M&M is one of Butte’s most historic landmarks, having opened in 1890 by Sam Martin and William Mosby.
It was closed from 2003-2005 and from 2009-2011 after a run of more than a century where the doors never closed. Sam Jankovich purchased the property in 2011 and reopened it in May that year but closed it in October 2014 amid legal and financial troubles.
Butte restaurateur Ray Ueland announced in May 2015 that he had purchased the building and it reopened in November that year. He wouldn’t disclose the price, but it was lower than the $495,000 Jankovich had previously asked for.
Ueland later sold the bar to Selina Pankovich, and she has operated it since then.
She helped organize “Music on Main,” where bands play outdoors on Thursday nights in the summer, and she had just gotten an OK from commissioners this week to have the street corner blocked off so the events can begin again in late June.
The M&M has been an icon in Butte and in Montana but its fame and notoriety stretches beyond that. People traveling across the state on interstates 15 and 90 have stopped in Butte just to visit the M&M, having been there before or heard about it.
Sheriff Ed Lester said it was simply a “legendary place.”
“Everyone from Butte has stories about what happened at the M&M,” he said Friday morning. “You could have a few drinks, gamble, watch a fight and have the world’s best ham and cheese omelet — all in one place.”