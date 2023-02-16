Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Documents allege Jami Leslie James, 47, knowingly had sexual intercourse with a juvenile male who was under the age of 16 at the time of the offense.
Butte's historic M&M Bar and Cafe reopened Friday after a devastating fire gutted the famous Butte establishment almost two years ago.
Tracer Lee Croy went on trial Monday for allegedly raping a woman at his house in Butte in September 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
The woman said her friend thought she had been drugged during a small party, was sexually assaulted, and was angry as they drove back to Deer Lodge.
