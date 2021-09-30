Fire destroys LaHood Park Steakhouse early Thursday morning

The LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell was consumed by flames early Thursday morning.
The building is a total loss.
The owner lives right next to the steakhouse off Highway 2, about 10 miles from Whitehall. He called the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department at 4 a.m. to report the fire.
“It was fully engulfed when I got there,” said Colton Howser, assistant fire chief for the department.
Firefighters walked the perimeter, turned off gas lines and got water on the flames, which towered 50 or 60 feet high at their peak, Howser said.
After a half hour, reinforcements began to arrive from Harrison, Willow Creek and Three Forks departments, and put more hoses on the fire.
Firefighters were never able to step foot inside the building. Every entrance was awash in flames.
“There was no way we could do an interior attack on it,” Howser said. “There was no access point.”
A propane bottle suddenly went off, casting wisps of gas which ignited in flame, but firefighters managed to keep it cool and under control with water.
The flaming building was only 40 feet from the highway, and firefighters set up signs to slow traffic, but the highway was never closed.
By 5:30 a.m., firefighters had staunched the flames significantly, and by noon it was extinguished. Howser said firefighters have been keeping an eye on the building since to make sure nothing reignites.
The state fire marshal on site declared the cause of the fire as undetermined origins, Howser reported. There were no injuries.
The owner, Butte native Phil Lalich, was one of the few who saw his restaurant burn.
The business shared the following message on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon:
LaHood was consumed by fire early this morning. Our hearts are so broken. It's such a tragic loss for Phil, our amazing LaHood family and our community.
We will truly miss all of you and appreciate all the continued support over the years.
LaHood was a gathering spot and a magnet for some of the most wonderful people, salt of the earth people you wouldn't find anywhere else and we made new friends every day. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet and get to know so many of you!
It was such a labor of love and will be deeply missed in so many ways.
Thank you all ❤
The steakhouse, which had a simple wood façade and overlooked the Jefferson River, had quite a history, according to an August story in The Montana Standard.
The Lewis and Clark Expedition camped just a short distance from the site of the steakhouse on Aug. 1, 1805.
Fast forward to 1902 when Shadan LaHood, a Lebanese immigrant, came to Montana. He and his wife traveled the area in a covered wagon selling dry goods to the locals. In 1909, they opened a general store where the LaHood Park Steakhouse now stands. Adjacent to the store they built a hotel, gas station and auto camp in 1928 to benefit tourists traveling in the area. The hotel burned down in 2001.
Lalich ranched near Belt for 25 years, then moved to Bozeman and opened a cabinet and mill shop with his son, Will, with a side business of buying and selling bulls for seed stock.
He bought the steakhouse in 2017.
“I had a weak moment,” he said in a summer interview. “Heck, I had never even run a cash register before.”
Lalich and his son Will put their woodworking skills to good use with a complete remodel. The results were a warm and welcoming bar, two dining rooms, a deck and a small casino area. Western art dressed up the walls.
Lalich prided himself on buying and serving Certified Angus Beef at the restaurant, and the steaks were hand-cut per order, seasoned with a secret mix of ingredients, then charbroiled.
He worked the bar and welcomed those who came to dine, leaving a memorable impression on satisfied guests.
Following the fire, the community poured out heartfelt support for Lalich on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
Howser said the restaurant will be sorely missed.
“It was a huge spot for the community,” Howser said. “It’s a big hit.”
Freelance writer and photographer Donnie Sexton contributed to this story.