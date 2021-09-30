Fire destroys LaHood Park Steakhouse early Thursday morning

By 5:30 a.m., firefighters had staunched the flames significantly, and by noon it was extinguished. Howser said firefighters have been keeping an eye on the building since to make sure nothing reignites.

The state fire marshal on site declared the cause of the fire as undetermined origins, Howser reported. There were no injuries.

The owner, Butte native Phil Lalich, was one of the few who saw his restaurant burn.

The business shared the following message on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon:

LaHood was consumed by fire early this morning. Our hearts are so broken. It's such a tragic loss for Phil, our amazing LaHood family and our community.

We will truly miss all of you and appreciate all the continued support over the years.

LaHood was a gathering spot and a magnet for some of the most wonderful people, salt of the earth people you wouldn't find anywhere else and we made new friends every day. We are grateful for the opportunity to meet and get to know so many of you!

It was such a labor of love and will be deeply missed in so many ways.

Thank you all ❤