 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire destroys car, carport in Butte
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Fire destroys car, carport in Butte

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire destroys car, carport

A fire destroyed a car and carport in Butte Monday night.

 Tracy Thornton

Just minutes after 9 p.m. Monday, crews from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department were called to a Butte residence, where a 1989 Mercedes 420 was engulfed in flames, along with the carport the vehicle was parked under.

According to B-SB Fire Chief Brian Doherty, when firefighters arrived there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the carport, which was a total loss, as was the car. There was some damage to the deck as well.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Flames were quickly extinguished and did not reach the residence. No one was injured.

The residence is that of Ron McVan, who was photographed by The Montana Standard on March 20 participating in a pagan ceremony on Butte’s upper west side. McVan is the author of several books espousing white supremacy and “wotanism,’’ an Aryan-focused religion.

Doherty said the fire is under investigation.

0 comments
1
1
1
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blinken ends Trump's human rights agenda

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Wotanism' ritual in Butte
Local

'Wotanism' ritual in Butte

Ron McVan of Butte, the author of several books espousing white supremacy and "Wotanism," an Aryan-focused religion created by McVan and other…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News