Fire destroys car, carport in Butte

Just minutes after 9 p.m. Monday, crews from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department were called to a Butte residence, where a 1989 Mercedes 420 was engulfed in flames, along with the carport the vehicle was parked under.

According to B-SB Fire Chief Brian Doherty, when firefighters arrived there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the carport, which was a total loss, as was the car. There was some damage to the deck as well.

Flames were quickly extinguished and did not reach the residence. No one was injured.

The residence is that of Ron McVan, who was photographed by The Montana Standard on March 20 participating in a pagan ceremony on Butte’s upper west side. McVan is the author of several books espousing white supremacy and “wotanism,’’ an Aryan-focused religion.

Doherty said the fire is under investigation.

