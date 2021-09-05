 Skip to main content
Fire damages two-story home in Boulder
Fire truck

A fire damaged a home in Boulder on Sunday.

A fire damaged a two-story home in Boulder on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported at 1:28 p.m. at Parsons and Second streets, said fire Chief Mike Hecht of the Boulder Volunteer Fire Department. He said no one was living in the home at the time.

Fire departments from Basin, Boulder, Bull Mountain and Montana City helped fight the blaze. He said Montana City’s aerial ladder truck was requested to help with access. Boulder ambulance also responded. In all, about 20 firefighters were at the scene.

The fire was knocked down by about 4 p.m., Hecht said. The cause is under investigation and there is no damage estimate.

No injuries were reported, Hecht said.

