A fire broke out just after 10 p.m. Friday night at 520 N. Wyoming St., causing extensive damage. The fire was discovered when a friend of the occupants went to the house to let out their dog and heard a crackling noise. According to Assistant Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Kelley Lee, the friend looked up the stairs, saw smoke and went to the house next door to get a fire extinguisher and call 911. When firefighters arrived, the flames had spread from the upstairs to the kitchen. Neighbors on both sides of the house evacuated their homes, but there was no reported damage to those residences. The fire remains under investigation.