Late Saturday afternoon, fire damaged a garage at 244 Placid Heights Drive, near the intersection of Continental Drive and Montana Highway 2.

The fire call came in just before 4 p.m. to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

According to Kelly Lee, assistant fire chief, the homeowner noticed smoke coming from the garage. He went inside, saw flames and called 911. Before firefighters arrived, the man attempted to extinguish the fire and closed off the door between the house and garage.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 6:15 p.m. The fire was contained to the garage with some smoke damage to the home.