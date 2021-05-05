 Skip to main content
Fire contained Tuesday night on Pennsylvania Avenue in Uptown Butte
Fire contained Tuesday night on Pennsylvania Avenue in Uptown Butte

Fire contained on Pennsylvania Avenue

Thanks to a neighbor and the fast response from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, a fire Tuesday night at 418 Pennsylvania Ave. in Uptown Butte was contained. According to BS-B Assistant Fire Chief Zach Osborne, the neighbor used a garden hose in an attempt to contain the porch fire, which had extended to the house and attic. Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene and prevented the fire from spreading. A woman and her small child, along with a dog were home at the time of the fire and were able to get out of the house with no injuries. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
