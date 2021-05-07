Fire consumes Butte's historic M&M Cigar Store; iconic neon signed saved

From early on, local businesses provided food and coffee to the firefighters, among them the owners of the Party Palace and Gamer’s Café.

Many others offered their support as well, Doherty said.

"We can't express enough gratitude towards those businesses," Doherty said. "Our heart goes out to these uptown businesses that were affected by this. The whole historical nature of this facility is a crushing blow. Not only to Butte, but the state of Montana, and the United States."

Across the street, Dave Andrews, the general manager of Metals Sports Bar and Grill, was almost too choked up to speak.

“My father worked there for 20 years in the basement,” he said. “So a lot of memories.”

Jon Wick, owner of 5518 Designs on Main Street, woke to the news at 6 a.m. and grabbed the clothes nearest to his bed. Driving, he saw the smoke, and then the famous M&M.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said, the phrase echoed over and over among the morning’s onlookers.

Wick doesn’t tell folks the address when they ask where his shop his.