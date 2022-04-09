'Finding Resiliency:" Beating the blues with birds

DEER LODGE — The determined little Bullock’s oriole tugs and tugs at the baling twine knotted around a strand of barbed wire.

A dozen sequential photos shot by Christie Holmgren display the bird’s quest for nesting material. Finally, it stands triumphantly, gripping a few inches of twine in its beak.

The oriole’s tenacity earned the colorful bird a two-page spread in Holmgren’s new book: “Finding Resiliency: A Birds’ Guide.” The accompanying photo captions read, “Set achievable goals…and persist until you succeed.”

Persistence played a role in the book’s publication.

Holmgren, 70, began work on “Finding Resiliency” years ago after a grandson enduring a bout of depression shared his struggles during a visit around Christmas. They talked about strategies to shed depression’s dark plumage, with Holmgren identifying adaptive behaviors and ways of thinking she’d embraced through the years when melancholia rapped at her door like Poe’s raven.

Later, she thought about pairing these ideas with a selection from the hundreds of bird photos she has shot through the years. Many of those images are either humorous or otherwise-apt illustrations for the tips and techniques shared in the book.

“I have dealt with much adversity and heartache in my 70 years on this planet and have learned a fair amount about nurturing emotional resilience,” Holmgren writes in the book’s Afterword.

Her daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 16. She remained ill for most of her life, battling various cancers, finally dying at age 43. Holmgren’s husband passed within months of her daughter.

Holmgren said she learned years ago she is responsible for her own destiny and to focus on life's joys and blessings.

For Holmgren, birds clearly provide a source of both.

One photo in “Finding Resiliency” pictures a ruddy duck with one webbed foot thrust parallel to the water in which he floats. The caption reads, “Others find Yoga relaxing.”

Holmgren is a birder and a bird photographer and she ventures out nearly every day from her home in Deer Lodge to the Clark Fork River, the Warm Springs Ponds or to other regional destinations with avian allure.

“Getting out in nature helps keep me on an even keel,” Holmgren said.

She totes a camera and long lens combination that weighs about 6.5 pounds. She tucks it into the crook of one arm to take the load off the strap around her neck.

Yet Holmgren isn’t one of those birders obsessed with notching conquests, adding species to a life list, or searching for an exotic bird hundreds of miles from its last sighting. Her approach emphasizes focusing both on the bird and the moment, or moments, she shares with her colorful and often quirky quarry.

One photo in “Finding Resiliency” features a tri-colored heron striding across a plank, followed by a much larger snowy egret. Both birds stand atop legs spindlier than a lodgepole sapling. The heron is dark and the egret white.

The photo caption emphasizes the healing potential of getting together “with just one caring friend who accepts you as you are.”

“Finding Resiliency,” which is Holmgren’s fifth self-published book, offers suggestions for battling the blues that most would agree are useful.

Attend to hygiene. Fix a nutritious meal. Get regular exercise. Find a new perspective. “Regularly make time for yourself to do the things that bring you pleasure, like creating art, writing, listening to music or reading a book.”

The 53-page book is free of the sort of judgment that depressed people often encounter out in the world.

Holmgren recognizes that a person struggling with the sometimes disabling symptoms of clinical depression likely needs more than a book of tips, even if they might be just the ticket for someone whose suffering is less intense.

“If you’re really depressed, none of this is easy,” she said. “Getting out of bed in the morning isn’t easy. Maybe all you can do today is get out of bed. Maybe all you can do tomorrow is take a shower.”

Holmgren finds solace in her birding quests and the myriad sights and sounds they yield.

She said she became a serious birder around 1995.

“I had always loved birds but couldn’t tell one from another until I met my late husband, who taught me how to really see and identify birds,” Holmgren said.

Bruce Holmgren died in 2016. Holmgren moved last year from Portland, Oregon, to Deer Lodge, where she has family.

The daughter of a nuclear engineer father and a technical writer mother, she is retired, having worked in public relations for the state of Oregon and as a newspaper editor in years past.

Holmgren’s birding experiences have included encounters with memorable species, including but not limited to turquoise-browed motmots, pied wagtails, harlequin ducks, a black-throated blue warbler and many more.

Photos used in the book were shot over 27 years. Locations included Deer Lodge and vicinity, Warm Springs Ponds, Force Lake and Portland, Oregon, as well as Texas, Florida and England.

“To me, the important thing is to be in the moment and enjoy the birds,” she said.

And that approach, in itself, could provide an escape from the blues.

For now, “Finding Resiliency: A Birds’ Guide,” is available on Amazon.com for $14.95. Holmgren hopes to soon supply copies to regional sellers.

