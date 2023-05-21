Seven more acts have been added to the Montana Folk Festival and the lineup is now complete. The three-day event comes to Butte July 14-16.

No admission is charged for any performance over the three-day festival but attendees are encouraged to show their appreciation and contribute $25 for an individual or $35 per family. These donations help ensure that the festival continues for years to come.

“We have our lineup set, 21 performers, and we can now give everyone the complete picture of what to expect when they come to Butte in July,” said George Everett, festival director.

The newly added performers include members of the Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, Mal Barsamian, The Blue Ridge Girls, Catherine Russell, Fort Belknap Singers, Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca, and Edwin Colon Zayas.

"For any one of these performers, you could expect to pay $50 or more to see them at another venue,” said Everett.

A closer glance at each follows:

Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago: KPAC, a not-for-profit organization, is the leading Korean cultural arts group in metropolitan Chicago, reaching an ethnically diverse, multigenerational audience of 50,000 annually.

KPAC has seven professional musicians from Korea to ensure the quality of performance and education, and it runs the youth pungmul ensemble, SoriBeat. SoriBeat was the winner of 2014 and 2017 International Korean Traditional Performing Arts Competition at the University of Chicago, and in 2017, received the Young Emerging Leader Award.

KPAC is led by Korean traditional performing artist Suwan Choi, who has been performing and teaching Korean traditional music for more than 20 years.

Mal Barsamian: Hailing from Boston, Barsamian was just 4 years old when he began playing the dumbeg (hand drum) with his father, Leo Barsamian, at an Armenian picnic. Barsamian comes from a family of oud (lute) players who span multiple generations.

For over 35 years, he has gone on to become a sought-after oud player and clarinetist as well as a performer on other instruments such as the dumbeg guitar, bouzouki, and saxophone in Armenian, Greek and Middle Eastern communities.

Barsamian is a specialist in music written by Armenian composers active in Istanbul during the later years of the Ottoman Empire.

The Blue Ridge Girls: Comprised of Jamie Collins, Martha Spencer and Brett Morris, this Virginia trio is so firmly rooted in Appalachian folk that they are bringing the music into the 21st century kicking and clogging.

Showcasing skillful musicianship and honey-sweet vocal harmonies, they perform a mix of traditional standards and Blue-Ridge-breathed originals.

Each artist has musical roots that run deep, with family backgrounds that connect them to the music of their homeland. Moreover, they have shown a deep commitment to preserving and passing on traditional music ways.

Catherine Russell: A native New Yorker, Russell was born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist, composer and bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist, guitarist and bassist.

After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Russell toured and recorded with numerous artists, including Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne and Rosanne Cash, appearing on over 200 albums.

A hit at major jazz festivals, her repertoire features a selection of gems from the 1920s to the present, including vital interpretations bursting with soul and humor.

Fort Belknap Singers: This family-based traditional drum group is from the Fort Belknap Reservation, home to the Assiniboine (Nakoda) and Gros Ventre (Aaniiih) (meaning the White Clay People).

Formed in 1972, the group was given its name by grandfather Ira Talks Different, who told the founding drummers, “You all live in different parts of Fort Belknap and you all represent each community; your drum group should be called Fort Belknap Singers."

Since 1973, the drummers, now featuring a second generation, have become known along the Montana High Line for their original grass-dance style and authentic traditional music of Native drumming.

Ricardo Lemvo and Makina Loca: Lemvo established himself as a pioneer with his innovative music, a blend of Afro-Cuban rhythms with pan-African styles (soukous, Angolan semba and kizomba), which has been described by the Los Angeles Times as “seamless and infectious.”

Since forming his Los Angeles-based band Makina Loca in 1990, Lemvo has refined his craft and vision, raising his joyous voice with strength, singing songs that celebrate life, and most importantly, inspiring his audiences to let loose and dance away their worries.

Through the years, Lemvo has performed countless shows in many festivals, night clubs, and performing art centers throughout Europe, the Americas, Africa and Australia.

Edwin Colón Zayas: Growing up in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, Colón Zayas was surrounded by music. At an early age, he fell in love with the cuatro, which has been called the national instrument of the U.S. territory. The small, guitar-shaped cuatro, with five double-coursed strings, is the primary instrument for musica jibara (the music of the peasants) heard in the small, central-island towns.

Colón Zayas has recorded a number of solo albums and has played on, arranged or directed more than 250 recordings by Puerto Rican artists.

His influences also encompass music from a number of South American countries and classical music, jazz and salsa from the United States, and his collaborations have incorporated many musical forms.

Previously announced groups that will also hit Butte’s stages include Red Baraat (joyous Bhangra), High Fidelity (bluegrass), Kiki Valera y son Cubano (Cuban traditional), Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas (zydeco), Heart of Afghanistan with the Fanoos Ensemble (traditional Afghani), Ken Heath and the True Disciples (gospel), Musique a Bouches (Quebecois a capella), Melody Angel (Chicago blues), Cyril Neville (New Orleans funk), Redd Volkaert (Rockabilly), Teada (Irish traditional), Chaksampa (Tibetan opera), Cheres (Ukranian folk) and Panfilo’s Guera (Tejano Conjunto fiddle).

The Butte festival is produced by Mainstreet Uptown Butte with major partnership and support from Butte-Silver Bow County and the Imagine Butte Collaborative in cooperation with the B-SB Tourism Business Improvement District. Artistic programming services are provided by the National Council for the Traditional Arts.

Donations can be mailed to Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, Montana 59703, or contribute online at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1876197. For more details, go to www.montanafolkfestival.com or on Facebook at mtfolkfest.