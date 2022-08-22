 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Film crew busy in Uptown Butte

  • 0
Businesses open

There are light street closures around Uptown Butte due to "1923" film crews prepping sidewalks and exteriors of buildings, but businesses are still open. 

 Matthew Kiewiet, The Montana Standard
Film crew busy in Uptown Butte

Phase 2 preparations are underway in Uptown Butte for King Street Production's filming of the series "1923." Crew members are working to add period-piece facades to some of Butte's historic buildings. The series is the newest prequel to the highly acclaimed television show, “Yellowstone.” 

Phase 2 preparations are underway in Uptown Butte for King Street Production's filming of the series "1923." Crew members are working to add period-piece facades to some of Butte's historic buildings. The series is the newest prequel to the highly acclaimed television show, “Yellowstone.” 

According to a filming notification from King Street Productions, Phase 2 will span Monday through Friday. People can expect light street closures, which will allow for only local traffic to pass through. Crews will be prepping the exterior of buildings and some interior filming will be done.

Phase 3 is scheduled to begin Aug. 29 and run through Sept. 16. During this phase, there will be full street closures due to filming at exterior locations around Uptown. 

Businesses will remain open during all phases. 

Production activities will affect the following areas:

People are also reading…

- West Broadway from Main St. to Montana St.

- Hamilton from W. Broadway to W. Granite

- N. Dakota from W. Broadway to Park

- W. Granite from Main to Montana

- Alaska from W. Granite to Quartz

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area births

Area births

St. James Healthcare in Butte and Community Hospital of Anaconda release recent births.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA releases space telescope images of Jupiter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News