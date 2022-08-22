Film crew busy in Uptown Butte

Phase 2 preparations are underway in Uptown Butte for King Street Production's filming of the series "1923." Crew members are working to add period-piece facades to some of Butte's historic buildings. The series is the newest prequel to the highly acclaimed television show, “Yellowstone.”

According to a filming notification from King Street Productions, Phase 2 will span Monday through Friday. People can expect light street closures, which will allow for only local traffic to pass through. Crews will be prepping the exterior of buildings and some interior filming will be done.

Phase 3 is scheduled to begin Aug. 29 and run through Sept. 16. During this phase, there will be full street closures due to filming at exterior locations around Uptown.

Businesses will remain open during all phases.

Production activities will affect the following areas:

- West Broadway from Main St. to Montana St.

- Hamilton from W. Broadway to W. Granite

- N. Dakota from W. Broadway to Park

- W. Granite from Main to Montana

- Alaska from W. Granite to Quartz