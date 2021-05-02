Fig Nine of Butte is reimagining the wrap dress

Jacqui Broberg, creator of the Butte-based fashion label Fig Nine, has been developing her own design of the wrap dress for the past year in Butte and has launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund its first production run. Broberg will partner with The Stitch House in Belgrade to produce the first run of wrap dresses; production will begin in June as long as Broberg reaches her goal of $7,500 through the Kickstarter.