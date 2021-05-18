 Skip to main content
Field trip to Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel
Field trip to Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel

Carousel photo

Barb Peoples and Carmie Dunbar, third-grade teachers at Butte Central Elementary, treat students to a two-hour field trip to the Spirit of Columbia Gardens on Tuesday. Listening to the children's laughter, the trip was an obvious hit. According to Peoples, the students, 25 in all, could barely contain their excitement. There was a good reason for this — the field trip was a first for these kids since March 2020, when COVID-19 put everything on hold.
