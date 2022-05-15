Fentanyl taking hold, taking lives in Butte

Note: This is the first in a two-part series on the growing fentanyl problem in Butte-Silver Bow. Part II runs Monday.

As a widespread drug scourge, methamphetamine is still king in Butte, Montana, but there’s a growing menace on its heels that can take lives in mere minutes.

It already has.

“I’d say meth is the biggest one (problem) we have but it’s followed pretty closely by opiates, especially counterfeit opiates,” said Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester. “They’re not the legally produced pills, they are counterfeit oxycodone pills that are laced with fentanyl, and that’s what we’re seeing here in our community.”

Opioid-related overdoses took 35 lives in Butte-Silver Bow County from 2011 to 2020, according to state health officials, and though final county data isn’t in for 2021, local officials expect higher numbers.

That’s because of fentanyl.

“We’ve had people die from fentanyl overdose, no doubt,” Lester said.

Kahl Clark, a captain and a paramedic for the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, has seen opioid overdoses up close.

It wasn’t that long ago, he said, that a young woman in her 20s died of an opioid overdose in Butte that could have involved fentanyl. He knew who she was and knew her family.

“The scary part about opioids and the opioid epidemic in general is it’s not affecting any certain classification of people,” Clark said. “It’s affecting everyone.”

There are people who went to the doctor two or five or 10 years ago, were prescribed opioids for pain and got hooked. There are those who abuse other drugs and have added opioids to the mix.

Use seems highest in the 25 to 45 age group, Lester says, but it runs the gamut and isn’t socioeconomic specific.

“I think you see people who are pretty well-off using opiates and you see people who are blue-collar and you see people who are poverty stricken,” Lester said.

Overdoses are happening to heavy drug users, to younger people getting into medicine cabinets, to seniors who took too many pills, to college students or others at parties where pills are making the rounds.

Opioid-related overdoses in Montana have increased significantly in just the past few years, according to state health officials, and the biggest driver is illicitly manufactured fentanyl.

The synthetic opioid is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin. It has been around for decades and when administered and used properly, is a very effective pain medication with fewer side effects than some other drugs, Clark says.

But authorities say a lot of its precursor chemicals are now made in China, shipped to Mexico, pressed into pills — often with other opioids — and are smuggled by cartels across the southern border into the United States.

Although emergency room personnel at St. James Healthcare don’t track fentanyl specifically, they did treat 79 people for drug overdoses in 2021. There were 31 in the first four months of this year.

Butte-Silver Bow fire personnel respond to every medical-related 911 call that comes into dispatch. Clark — the department’s EMS coordinator — said he hasn’t seen a giant jump in overdoses.

“There’s definitely been a gradual increase,” he said, but it’s not the dramatic increase seen in larger cities and more populated states.

“I think the big thing is the supply chain — it just takes too long to get to us,” he said. “If you can deliver it to a town of 30,000 or a town that has 300,000, I mean, the math just doesn’t work.”

Clark and Lester know, too, that there are overdoses that never lead to 911 calls. All police officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel now carry naloxone, sold under the brand name of NARCAN, a drug that can instantly block and reverse the effects of opioids, including synthetic fentanyl.

It is available to the public, too, mostly in a nasal-spray form, and increasingly, opioid users have it on hand.

“They know the stuff is dangerous so they have other people there with NARCAN,” Lester said. “They understand what they’re up against because they understand that this might not be as controlled as they think it is.”

But in many cases, the illicit pills themselves aren’t uniform. People can split them and each take a half, but all of the fentanyl might be in one half.

NARCAN can instantly revive someone, but if there’s too much fentanyl or other opioids in someone’s system, it can overwhelm and kill someone when the NARCAN wears off.

Those who aren’t regular drug users often don’t know the dangers.

“If you’re a college kid and you’re at a party and have had several beers and a couple of these pills show up, you can take one of these things and be dead before you even know what it was because it’s really laced with fentanyl,” Lester said.

Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy handles a lot of misdemeanor cases in Butte and sees a lot of offenders “coming in under the influence.” Some are meth users, he says, and some are clearly opioid addicts. Their skin color is a big sign.

“It’s almost kind of a gray and ash,” he said.

Many drug users end up in jail for committing thefts to support their habit. Stephanie Rowling, a licensed addictions counselor in Butte, tries to get help for many of them.

Rowling works for the Southwest Montana Addiction, Recovery and Treatment program, or SMART, that provides a variety of services, including education and intensive outpatient treatment for addiction disorders.

When Rowling was first licensed 10 years ago, she says meth and alcohol were “Butte’s drugs of choice.”

“I don’t think that’s true anymore,” she said. “I’m not a stats person by any means — they’re depressing — but I bet you eight out of 10 people that I meet with at the jail are now addicted to opioids … or they’re mixing opioids and meth or some other substances."

“But opioids are on the rise, if not the most prevalent problem I think we have in Butte.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Whether it’s heroin, meth, fentanyl and other illicit opioids, the vast majority is originating in one place, Lester says.

“Mexico is the source of all our issues,” he said, adding that meth labs in homes and hotel rooms are mostly a thing of the past.

“They’re not practical anymore because they’re dangerous and easy to detect,” said Lester, who has seen drug trends come and go during his 33 years of police work in Butte. “You can go to Spokane to buy meth or buy counterfeit pills or whatever.

“It’s cheaper just to buy it in Spokane and come back here and sell it for three times what you paid for it in Spokane or in Salt Lake City or wherever,” he said.

There’s nothing unique about Spokane and Salt Lake City that makes them launching points, they’re simply bigger cities and major connection points fairly close to Butte.

Fentanyl can be swallowed, snorted, smoked or injected, and though authorities have encountered it in powder form, most seizures on Montana’s roads and highways involve fentanyl in pill form.

Most are made to look like legitimate prescription drugs, including blue oxycodone M30 pills. They’re called “blues” or “Mexican blues” on the street.

The fentanyl scourge is hitting everywhere.

Just this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, an increase of 15% from the year before. That’s roughly one death every 5 minutes.

Last year, overdose deaths involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids exceeded 71,000, an increase of 23% from 2020, according to the CDC.

In Montana, opioid-related deaths went from 62 in 2019 to 83 in 2020. Preliminary data for last year shows there were 87, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Each year, the mention of fentanyl in death certificates has gone up and numbered 51 last year.

There were more opioid-related deaths from 2011 to 2020 in more populated counties such as Cascade, Missoula and Yellowstone than the 35 deaths in Butte-Silver Bow. But Butte’s per-capita rate of 11 deaths per 100,000 residents was higher than all three of those counties.

It’s happening all over.

This past January, nine people in the Helena area overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin in a 48-hour period. Authorities say all were taken to the St. Peter’s Health emergency room and were revived.

But in February, three people died of apparent fentanyl overdoses in Lewis and Clark County in less than a month, Sheriff Leo Dutton said. Counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl were found on or near the people who died between Jan. 28 and Feb. 15. The pills were blue.

In April 2020, Lester said police, firefighters and ambulances responded to at least six medical emergencies involving people who had accidentally overdosed on heroin and one overdose resulted in a death.

Lester said the heroin was apparently much more potent than usual and fentanyl was the suspected reason.

FRONT-LINE RESPONDERS

When it comes to chronic drug use, Rowling suspects the fentanyl problem in Butte started out as people getting and taking other opioid pills they didn’t know were laced with fentanyl.

But now, she says, many seek them out knowing they are just fentanyl or have fentanyl in them. That’s especially the case with the “blues,” she said.

Meth is a stimulant, opioids are depressants and each is highly addictive. But the dangers they pose are different.

Meth increases one’s heart and respiratory rates and if you take too much, Clark said, your heart beats too fast and can result in cardiac arrhythmia. That can be fatal.

Opioids decrease respiratory drive.

“That’s where the big life danger is,” Clark said. “They breathe slower and slower and slower until they stop breathing and that’s where the overdose is.”

Withdrawals from meth and opioids are different too.

“When someone comes into jail and they’ve been using meth, they’re going to sleep it off for three days and they want to eat everything that’s not nailed down,” Rowling said.

“If I’m an active fentanyl user (and stop), I’m going to be sick within so many hours,” she said. “It’s a crashing sickness, like vomiting, diarrhea, sweats, shakes, restless legs. Fentanyl is an even more powerful opioid … so the withdrawal is even more intense.”

People will do most anything to relieve it and they know the fastest way to do that.

Clark said when responding to an overdose, the signs that it involved opioids are the same. But unless there’s a labeled pill bottle or other obvious evidence nearby, it’s hard to know precisely what was taken.

“There’s really no difference from somebody who overdoses on fentanyl or someone who overdoses on heroin or morphine or oxycodone or hydrocodone or anything else,” he said.

“They have pinpoint pupils, they have an altered mental status, they’re usually unconscious. It’s all these similar signs and symptoms that we observe and we treat them all the same.”

The medical calls about overdoses come in spurts, Clark says. That too is probably related to Butte’s size and location.

“You’ll get a handful of them in a week’s span and then we might not see any for a couple two or three weeks,” he said. “Being remotely located as Montana is, as far as illegal drugs are concerned, it’s not like we have a constant supply. So you’ll get intervals where a shipment will make it in and get distributed and we’ll have overdose calls.”

Sometimes word spreads among law enforcement and others that a “bad batch” of drugs is out there.

“But a lot of times it’s actually a good batch of drugs because it’s more pure than what everyone’s used to, so people take the normal amount they would normally take,” Clark said.

That often leads to overdoses, and not everyone survives them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike Smith Government and Politics Reporter Mike Smith is a reporter at the Montana Standard with an emphasis on government and politics. Follow Mike Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today