Fentanyl overdoses escalating in Butte and elsewhere

Fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise in the past 10 days in not just Butte-Silver Bow County, but other Montana counties as well, including Cascade, Custer, Flathead, Lake, Lewis & Clark, Missoula, Ravalli and Yellowstone.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester is urging residents to not use any pill or prescription drug not prescribed to them.

“If you find pills or substances that you are unsure of, do not touch them without the appropriate personal protective equipment,” advised Sheriff Lester. “Fentanyl is absorbed through the skin and handling it can be harmful.”

Anyone who thinks they may have ingested fentanyl or are suffering from an overdose, call 911 immediately.

Signs of a potential overdose are:

Small constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or loss of consciousness

Slow, shallow breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Pale, blue, or cold skin

Lester noted that this information is not just for the general public, but first responders treating overdose victims.