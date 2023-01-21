 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fentanyl overdoses escalating in Butte and elsewhere

Fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise in the past 10 days in not just Butte-Silver Bow County, but other Montana counties as well, including Cascade, Custer, Flathead, Lake, Lewis & Clark, Missoula, Ravalli and Yellowstone.

Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester is urging residents to not use any pill or prescription drug not prescribed to them.

“If you find pills or substances that you are unsure of, do not touch them without the appropriate personal protective equipment,” advised Sheriff Lester. “Fentanyl is absorbed through the skin and handling it can be harmful.”

Anyone who thinks they may have ingested fentanyl or are suffering from an overdose, call 911 immediately.

Signs of a potential overdose are:

  • Small constricted “pinpoint pupils”
  • Falling asleep or loss of consciousness
  • Slow, shallow breathing
  • Choking or gurgling sounds
  • Limp body
  • Pale, blue, or cold skin

Lester noted that this information is not just for the general public, but first responders treating overdose victims.

Startling new numbers from the DEA: A lab has found out that out of all fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills found in 2022, 6 out of 10 had a deadly dose.
