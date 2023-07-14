On July 2, two canoeists walked out onto the white sands of Strawberry Knoll, on the Oregon Coast and set their boat into the chilly waters of the Pacific Ocean. As they paddled into the surf with the sun shining down, the two were in disbelief of the feat they had accomplished.

To them, the water felt as warm as could be.

Robert Lester and Braxton Mitchell finished their 52-day canoe journey from Butte to the Pacific that Sunday. The cousins started their adventure on May 12 at Silver Bow Creek near the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce. They paddled the Clark Fork and Pend Oreille rivers before joining the Columbia for the remainder of the float to the Pacific. Lester and Mitchell traveled 1,300 miles.

“It was a giant relief,” Mitchell said. “It was really just a feeling of amazement that we made it and that we did all that.”

Lester, 26, who is from Butte, grew up with a taste for adventure. A quick Instagram search shows he is an advanced mountaineer, experienced in sports such as rock climbing and skiing. He attended Butte High School and grew up camping and hiking in the forest behind his childhood home in Elk Park.

Mitchell turned 19 on the trip, and while Lester is a seasoned adventurer, Mitchell had stepped into a new world for the voyage. He grew up in Plain City, Utah, snowboarding and snowmobiling in his free time. Three days before the trip, he sat in a canoe for the first time for some practice runs.

The two cousins went from seeing each other a couple of times a year at family gatherings to living on the boat together for just under two months.

“One of the coolest parts about the whole trip was getting to watch Braxton grow,” Lester said. “We might have been out there for 52 days, but he got two to five years' of personal growth.”

Each day of the trip, the team would paddle for 10 hours on average. Their paddles dipped in and out of the water endlessly as They passed picturesque waterfalls near Metaline Falls, Washington, and elk along the river’s shore in Missoula.

While navigating the Columbia, Lester and Mitchell often fought headwinds that made progress almost impossible. They would sometimes paddle through the middle of the night, taking two-hour sleeping breaks between pushes. While the going could be tough, the weather generally cooperated, and mosquitoes were few. A film crew documented their progress.

Their ride was a custom-made 17-foot Navarro canoe named “Ruby Red.” The canoe, made of fiberglass and reinforced with Kevlar, weighed around 45 pounds empty and over 100 pounds fully loaded. Lester and Mitchell carried the boat for over 175 miles when the river was impassable due to dams or rapids.

Mitchell recalls dragging the boat through cow pastures and under barbed-wire fences when beaver dams blocked their way or when a stream became too narrow. Lester and Mitchell had to work in lockstep with each other and catch the canoe when the wind hit it.

“It starts becoming pretty soul-crushing you know? It’s not like having a nice backpack on,” Lester said.

The team often ran into hikers during these land excursions. The cousins received looks of confusion as the two walked sometimes miles away from the river when the trail would veer off.

Lester recalls a moment when his father — who accompanied the pair as support in a van — jokingly told a couple of passersby that Lester and Mitchell had stolen the canoe, and he was making them carry it back as punishment. Lester and Mitchell said they met many different people during their time on the rivers.

“I would have never thought that this journey would end up as much about the people and their generosity as it was,” Lester said.

Mitchell recalled when the two met with A man named Tim in Sandpoint, Idaho. Tim reached out to the team and brought a motorized boat to help the film crew get shots of Lester and Mitchell.

Tim is from Butte but moved to Sandpoint in 1980. When he heard about the project, he remembered playing in Basin Creek at Father Sheehan Park when he was 10 years old. Tim thought about how the water there would end up in the Pacific and how someone could follow it all the way out. He wanted to provide the guys with help on their journey.

Lester’s father, Bob Lester, accompanied the two in a sprinter van. Bob provided support, often drove into towns to resupply food. He was there from start to finish, cheering on the guys.

Bob said the journey was memorable for him as well, but his favorite day was the last.

“That was the best day right there, the day they ran into the actual ocean,” he said.

Mitchell had not always planned on joining Robert Lester for the voyage. Lester’s previous partners both had to drop out. So, two weeks before Lester wanted to set out, Mitchell asked to join. The 52 days they spent toiling under the sun would make a lasting impression.

“We learned a lot about each other, and I feel like we get along pretty good,” Mitchell said.

The cousins walked away from the trip with a sense of awe for the natural world and a new respect for the power of the river.

“It never really felt real to me, until I was walking into the actual ocean,” Lester said. “Until the water was knee deep and it was as salty as could be.”