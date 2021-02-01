Federal Reserve Bank celebrates 100 years in Helena

Don Chriske has been with the Helena branch going on 35 years. He said one of his favorite stories about the bank is the massive security upgrades it made in the 1930s, when infamous gangster John Dillinger rented an apartment across the street. It was never robbed, but the rumors were Dillinger was casing the joint.

The bank's current digs on Neill Avenue were built in 1990. Chriske said the move brought much more security to the branch, which was the first building in the city with electronic key card locks.

Chriske is a lieutenant in the Helena branch's Law Enforcement Department. A firing range in the bank's bowels is used for training by the bank's officers and other area law enforcement agencies.

"There was a drastic change when we moved into the new facility," he said.

Rhonda Krieger has worked in the Helena branch for 32 years. Krieger said she started out in the mail room like most of her coworkers and made her way up the ladder as technology and banking practices progressed, creating new opportunities.

These days, Krieger works as a business analyst.

"A large group of us grew up together in the bank," she said. "We've developed a bond over the years."