Federal Reserve Bank celebrates 100 years in Helena

The Helena branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis celebrates its 100-year anniversary Monday, and bank leadership and employees say their community involvement and advocacy work will make the next century just as successful.
The branch's original single-story building on the corner of Park Avenue and Edwards Street went up in 1910 and housed the Helena Automatic Telephone Company and Foidel Undertaking Company before becoming the Federal Reserve Branch Bank in 1921, at which point a second story was added, according to Helena history website Helena as She Was (www.helenahistory.org).
A total of 36 people worked there, according to the Minneapolis Fed's website. It was the smallest Federal Reserve branch in the nation at the time.
Local historian Ellen Baumler said prominent local businessman Norman B. Holter lobbied hard to secure Helena as the location for the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis' only branch.
"It established Helena as the financial heart of Montana," Baumler said. "It was quite a coup."
She said the original building suffered significant damage during the 1935 earthquake that destroyed many buildings in Helena, so a new facility was built on Park Avenue in 1938. The original building was demolished during sweeping urban renewal efforts in 1974.
Don Chriske has been with the Helena branch going on 35 years. He said one of his favorite stories about the bank is the massive security upgrades it made in the 1930s, when infamous gangster John Dillinger rented an apartment across the street. It was never robbed, but the rumors were Dillinger was casing the joint.
The bank's current digs on Neill Avenue were built in 1990. Chriske said the move brought much more security to the branch, which was the first building in the city with electronic key card locks.
Chriske is a lieutenant in the Helena branch's Law Enforcement Department. A firing range in the bank's bowels is used for training by the bank's officers and other area law enforcement agencies.
"There was a drastic change when we moved into the new facility," he said.
Rhonda Krieger has worked in the Helena branch for 32 years. Krieger said she started out in the mail room like most of her coworkers and made her way up the ladder as technology and banking practices progressed, creating new opportunities.
These days, Krieger works as a business analyst.
"A large group of us grew up together in the bank," she said. "We've developed a bond over the years."
As the sole branch of the Minneapolis Fed, the bank is responsible for numerous duties, such as gathering data about current economic conditions from Montana business and community leaders that help inform monetary policy; providing cash and coin to banks in the greater Montana region; and educating the community about the economy and central banking, according to the Minneapolis Fed's website.
It is that outreach and advocacy component of the work that Krieger said is the most exciting.
"One of the more significant things that came out of Helena was the creation of the Center for Indian Country Development," Krieger said. "We look at our Native American communities to help facilitate work in those areas."
Since 1990, the center has striven to "support the prosperity of Native Nations through actionable research and community collaboration," its website reads.
Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, who plans to electronically attend a virtual ceremony commemorating the branch's centennial Monday, said the Helena branch is vital to the Fed's day-to-day operations.
"Having this group of people in Montana really helps," Kashkari said.
He referenced the bank's work with state legislators, Native tribes and other banks and businesses in the region.
"It's very hard for us to do that from Minneapolis," he said.
Kashkari also commended the employees, now 60 strong, for their hard work.
"What's common across the branch is their feeling of commitment to public service," he said. "That's our true north."