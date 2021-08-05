Fed up with Butte’s rising crime, residents establish neighborhood watch programs

Felony robberies and burglaries, domestic abuse cases, auto theft, vandalism, drug offenses of all kinds — those are just a few of the ongoing crimes members of Butte’s police force have to deal with on a daily basis.
Add to that equation the men, women and children who live in the neighborhoods where a lot of Butte’s crime occurs.
Drivers speed down their streets at 50 mph. Their homes have been burglarized, cars broken into, tires slashed, packages stolen from porches, graffiti spray painted onto fences and garages, drug syringes thrown into their yards.
Many of these residents have had enough and have established several neighborhood watch programs in recent years.
Residents near Clark Park formed a group, as did those living near the Butte Civic Center. Floral Park got some neighbors together, as did those living in the Race Track/Grand Avenue vicinity.
Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester welcomes community involvement. Crime is increasing in Butte and he, too, is frustrated.
“It’s great that neighbors are starting to watch out for each other,” Lester said. “I think the neighborhood watches will provide us with more information and lead to less crime.”
Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher is also encouraged to see residents getting more involved.
“It’s going to take a community effort,” said Gallagher, “from local government, to our police and the community to deal with the problems we have.”
Allison Andersen belongs to one such newly formed neighborhood watch. She has lived in her home on West Iron Street for 23 years and is fed up with all the crime in her neighborhood. She says it’s gotten far worse the past few years.
“I am so angry that I now have to raise my 12-year-old son in this kind of environment,” she said.
One of her neighbors confided to her, saying, “Sometimes it feels like being a prisoner in your own home. I work night shift so I hate going out in the dark.” Another said, “You get out of your vehicle in front of your house and we find syringes all over.”
As crime has increased in Butte, so has public frustration.
In the past three weeks, residents have gathered at least twice in two sections of town to air frustrations and seek answers and action from police and county officials. One was held near Texas Avenue and the other, spearheaded by Andersen, was held at Benny’s Power Toys on West Iron Street.
Gallagher, Lester and other police officers, and some county commissioners attended and listened to the concerns. A few weeks before those meetings, folks in a Floral Park neighborhood had taken their frustrations directly to local lawmakers.
They want Butte-Silver Bow commissioners to craft a specific, cohesive ordinance to address and abate chronic nuisance properties, especially those that harbor drug-related or other unlawful activities.
It’s a tall order, given civil liberties, police manpower and other factors. Commissioners began to consider the issue but put it on hold for 90 days to more thoroughly research the issue.
While Lester acknowledges the rise in crime, he says it’s happening elsewhere in Montana and across the country.
“It’s not isolated to Butte,” he said.
His discouragement is real.
“I have to say it is really disappointing to see the thefts and property crimes when nearly every business is advertising for help,” said Lester. “Certain segments of our society seem to have lost their moral compass and their desire to make an honest living.”
For Andersen, that moral compass has reached an all-time low. She has witnessed plenty of crime in her neighborhood, sometimes as a victim, other times as a concerned citizen.
Her home has been broken into and she has chased a dozen or more people off her porch. One time she found a bullet hole in her roof and more than a few times, witnessed domestic abuse and reported it.
While keeping an eye on things in the neighborhood, she has watched suspicious people walk through with suspected stolen items and too many times, found used needles in her yard.
Andersen said drug paraphernalia can be found in the neighborhood on a daily basis. She worries if a child or animal comes in contact with a needle.
Drugs remain a big concern for Butte’s law enforcement. The sheriff readily admits that Butte has its fair share of meth and heroin, more so in the past couple of years.
“Quantities are more than we have seen before,” he said.
With all that said, Lester firmly believes a solution to Butte’s drug problem is attainable.
“To deal with the drug situation it’s got to be education, prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation and counseling,” he said. “We can’t incarcerate everyone … it just won’t work.”
Then there’s the demand side.
“We have to reduce the demand for drugs because as long as there is a demand, there will be people willing to supply that demand,” he said.
Gallagher believes there’s another element in play: Butte’s close proximity to Montana State Prison and the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs.
“When people are released they come to our community because of the short distance,” Gallagher said. “Treatment should be emphasized because incarceration is not always the right answer.”
Whatever the reason for the upswing, Andersen knew she had to do something to protect herself and more importantly, her son.
So, she had a house alarm installed, along with security cameras and motion lights. She also got a dog.
Many people have confided to Andersen that they have purchased firearms to protect their families and property.
“It’s gotten so bad I get nervous having my son take the garbage out,” she said.
Andersen says she loses a lot of sleep over the deterioration of her neighborhood, wondering who’s out there on any given night. Oddly enough, she’s thankful for the neighborhood dogs when they bark at night.
“When the dogs go crazy, I know something is up,” she said.
Both Lester and Gallagher have gotten the message — loud and clear.
“There is power in numbers,” Gallagher said, “and their voices are being heard.”
The neighborhood watch groups across Butte are not going away. Andersen wants to see real change and hopes that Butte-Silver Bow officials take their complaints seriously.
“It’s a community problem and it’s going to take a community solution,” she said. “We want to be part of the solution.”
Lester encourages residents who want to organize a neighborhood watch to contact Crime Prevention Officer Ryan Hardy at 406-497-1178.
“The most important thing I can get out to the public is to call the police if something doesn’t look right,” he said. “It is our job to respond and find out what is going on. We would much rather respond than to have a confrontation where someone gets hurt.”