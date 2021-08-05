Fed up with Butte’s rising crime, residents establish neighborhood watch programs

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher is also encouraged to see residents getting more involved.

“It’s going to take a community effort,” said Gallagher, “from local government, to our police and the community to deal with the problems we have.”

Allison Andersen belongs to one such newly formed neighborhood watch. She has lived in her home on West Iron Street for 23 years and is fed up with all the crime in her neighborhood. She says it’s gotten far worse the past few years.

“I am so angry that I now have to raise my 12-year-old son in this kind of environment,” she said.

One of her neighbors confided to her, saying, “Sometimes it feels like being a prisoner in your own home. I work night shift so I hate going out in the dark.” Another said, “You get out of your vehicle in front of your house and we find syringes all over.”

As crime has increased in Butte, so has public frustration.

In the past three weeks, residents have gathered at least twice in two sections of town to air frustrations and seek answers and action from police and county officials. One was held near Texas Avenue and the other, spearheaded by Andersen, was held at Benny’s Power Toys on West Iron Street.