Feature photo: Vehicle hits power pole in Anaconda, causing outage

Anaconda-Deer Lodge police officers respond to a vehicle vs. power pole accident Tuesday in Anaconda. At 5:23 p.m. NorthWestern Energy received a call from Anaconda 911 dispatchers reporting a vehicle had hit a power pole. The damage and caused an outage for about 470 customers, according to NorthWestern Energy. Crews responded and restored power to about 460 customers by 6:15 p.m. About 10 customers continued to experience an outage while the crews replace the damaged pole. Crews are onsite working currently.