 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feature photo: It's time for the boneyard
0 comments
top story

Feature photo: It's time for the boneyard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
It's time for the boneyard

Nine-year-old Neala Nickisch, left, holds up a skeleton arm as Wendy Butler, 11, moves the skeleton into place while Ellie Butler, Abby Butler and Ona Nickisch help with the Nickisch family's boneyard in Butte.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News