Fear turns to relief for mother of graduating Blackfeet teen

Cheryl Eagle felt a surge of fear when she read the letter from Butte High School about graduation.

In a sentence written in bold and underlined type, the missive warned, “DO NOT decorate your cap in any manner; they will be confiscated if you do.” It also advised that decoration of a graduation gown would not be tolerated.

“As soon as I got that letter, I thought, ‘Oh, no,’” Eagle said.

She worried that her son Ethan, 18, would be prohibited from wearing a cap and gown decorated to represent his cultural heritage as a member of the Blackfeet Nation. Ethan worried too.

“I got really scared because I thought it was going to be an issue,” he said.

Eagle’s first attempt to talk to BHS Principal John Metz was foiled because he was out of town.

As it turned out, her worries were unwarranted.

Metz assured her Monday that Ethan’s beaded cap and his gown with ribbon appliqué would be fine because Ethan has a tribal affiliation.

Eagle said she was relieved after the meeting with the principal.

“He was really supportive,” she said.