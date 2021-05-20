Fear turns to relief for mother of graduating Blackfeet teen

Cheryl Eagle felt a surge of fear when she read the letter from Butte High School about graduation.
In a sentence written in bold and underlined type, the missive warned, “DO NOT decorate your cap in any manner; they will be confiscated if you do.” It also advised that decoration of a graduation gown would not be tolerated.
“As soon as I got that letter, I thought, ‘Oh, no,’” Eagle said.
She worried that her son Ethan, 18, would be prohibited from wearing a cap and gown decorated to represent his cultural heritage as a member of the Blackfeet Nation. Ethan worried too.
“I got really scared because I thought it was going to be an issue,” he said.
Eagle’s first attempt to talk to BHS Principal John Metz was foiled because he was out of town.
As it turned out, her worries were unwarranted.
Metz assured her Monday that Ethan’s beaded cap and his gown with ribbon appliqué would be fine because Ethan has a tribal affiliation.
Eagle said she was relieved after the meeting with the principal.
“He was really supportive,” she said.
On Tuesday, Metz said Butte High School has long allowed Native American students who have a tribal affiliation to participate in graduation ceremonies with tribal regalia.
“We’ve been doing it for years,” Metz said. “I don’t know why it would be an issue [elsewhere]. That’s part of their heritage.
“I’m proud of Ethan. I think he should be proud of his heritage too,” he said.
In years past, high school administrators across the nation have struggled with whether to allow Native American students to wear or display sacred items for graduation ceremonies that had cultural significance for the students, their parents and their tribes.
Some school districts initially took a stance that if Native students were permitted to decorate their graduation garb other students would demand the same privilege, thereby begetting a circus instead of a dignified ritual. Lawsuits followed on behalf of Native American students, who were often represented by the Native American Rights Fund.
Several states, including Montana, ultimately passed laws allowing tribal regalia at public events, including graduation ceremonies.
Eagle’s sons Ethan and Eli Wroblewski are enrolled members of the Blackfeet Nation. And their aunt, Jolene Barrientes, similarly a member of the Blackfeet Nation, had meticulously beaded the edges of her nephew’s graduation cap in the colors of the medicine wheel (black, white, yellow and red). She had also decorated his gown with ribbonwork appliqué significant to the Blackfeet. In addition, Ethan will wear an eagle feather given by his mother.
A recent article in “Indian Country Today” reported that Native American high school students “continue to battle for the right to wear eagle feathers and regalia at commencement.”
Matthew Campbell, staff attorney with the Native American Rights Fund, told “Indian County Today” that some school leaders fail to grasp the significance of Native American regalia for graduation ceremonies.
“This is about so much more than decoration,” Campbell told the multimedia news enterprise. “Eagle feathers and regalia are culturally and spiritually significant for Native Americans; they are worn to honor the importance of an occasion and recognize students’ academic achievement.”