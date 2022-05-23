FCR keeps workers but bags call center at Butte Plaza Mall

The good news appears to be that FCR, a call center company, plans to keep its Butte employees handling customer service calls. The bad news is that the company will no longer operate a brick-and-mortar call center at the Butte Plaza Mall.

The company had announced in early 2022 that it might not return to operations in the mall but had not yet made a decision.

Joe Goedereis, a spokesman for the Oregon-based company, said the COVID-19 pandemic led the Butte center to adjust by having employees work from home. And that model seemed to work, he said.

He said FCR has about 225 call center employees in Montana, with about one-half working out of Butte.

A news release from FCR reported that the company made a decision in March 2020 to transition its brick-and-mortar employees to a work-from-home model, “ensuring the safety of its employees while protecting the jobs of those working in the contact center.”

Over time, FCR said, it recognized that the work-from-home model worked well for the company and its workers.

“We noticed our colleagues were happier, more productive and we had better attendance with the work-from-home model,” said Matthew Achak, FCR president and founder.

“We’ll continue to hire for work-from-home positions in Butte and the state of Montana because they have great towns with hard-working people who deliver great service for our clients,” he said.

The FCR call center served by Butte employees is an inbound call center that provides customer support services over the phone, via email and chat for third-party clients.

Goedereis declined to name the call center’s clients. He demurred when asked to reveal the starting hourly pay for a new employee, saying pay varies by call center programs.

He said he did not know when FCR’s lease expires at the Butte Plaza Mall.

