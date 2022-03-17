Father Haffey to march with his fellow Hibernians

The pandemic put an end to Butte and Anaconda’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities two years ago. The cancellation was unprecedented.

Butte is back in business so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding Father Tom Haffey, Butte’s 2020 grand marshal, in this year’s parade.

Word to the wise — don’t go looking for him sitting atop a car, waving to the crowd. No, that’s not his style. Instead, just as he planned in 2020, he will be marching with his fellow Hibernians.

“I’m their chaplain,” he said, with pride. “It’s just as it should be.”

In an interview two years ago, he admitted to being slightly embarrassed to be chosen as grand marshal. That’s not changed. He still thinks others were more qualified.

“But I am incredibly honored,” he said.

Phil Telling, a fellow Hibernian, described his friend as a genuinely caring person.

“He deserved this honor then and now,” said Telling.

Haffey, an Anaconda native, is the son of the late Patrick and Dorothy Haffey. His mother was of Scottish descent; his father’s family emigrated from Ardara in County Donegal.

Growing up in Anaconda was idyllic for Haffey, along with his three siblings — Bill, Kathy and Andy. Icing on the cake was attending Catholic schools.

“The sisters and priests had such a positive impact on my life,” he said.

Retired since July 1, 2019, Haffey may be officially “off the clock,” but unofficially, he is the chief celebrant at St. Ann’s Church one weekend a month, and again one weekend a month at Holy Spirit Church.

Retirement seems to suit him, though, and he has enjoyed it so far. If he misses his former workplace, well St. Ann’s is just a “hop, skip and a jump” from his home.

“I don’t miss any naps,” he said with a laugh.

Telling said his friend has remained a force within the Catholic community even in retirement.

“Father’s still in uniform,” said Telling. “He’s not only remained a parish priest but a personal priest, too.”

The retired priest has twice visited Ireland. Across the Atlantic, the surname is Haughey, not Haffey. He treasured the visits.

Something else he has treasured these past few years is being chaplain for the Butte division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. It’s a position he was happy to take on and considers it a positive connection to his Catholic faith.

According to Joe Lee, former president of Butte’s AOH, the Hibernians have relied on Father Haffey for special guidance.

“He’s a key figure and has been for a number of years,” said Lee.

Ecstatic to see St. Patrick’s Day celebrated once again, Lee is glad to see his friend finally get recognized for his contributions.

“He was the right choice then,” said Lee, “and the right choice now.”

Father Haffey’s excited for St. Patrick’s Day as well, and views the parade as another positive way to celebrate and continue Irish culture in Butte.

“It is important to have small clusters of rich cultural heritage,” he explained, “and keep it going.”

