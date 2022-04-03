Father and son aim for 'best portions for best price' at Butte's 'I Don't Know' Café

Late last year, Michael Taapken and his son, Jordan Taapken, had a hankering for some breakfast fare and decided to go to the Park & Main Café located just below the Metals Bank Building.

When father and son arrived, the doors were locked tight. The restaurant, which had served numerous breakfast meals, had closed. The two then headed upstairs to the Metals Sports Bar and Grill to order up some food.

As they left the restaurant, the men noticed a realtor’s sign for the Park & Main. After talking it over, discussing the pros and cons of starting their own restaurant, the pros won out and two days later Michael and Jordan found themselves inside the Park & Main, checking out the possibilities.

Those possibilities became a reality on March 10, when the two men opened the doors to Uptown Butte’s newest restaurant, the “I Don’t Know” Café.

The name came courtesy of Michael’s partner in life, Jeanine Rashleigh.

According to Michael, it’s the perfect name for the restaurant. More often than not, he explained, “I Don’t Know” seems to be the response when asked — “Where do you want to go, what do you want to do, or where to do want to eat?”

“Inevitably, ‘I Don’t Know’ seems to be the universal answer,” said Michael.

Since opening a few weeks ago, father and son have been busy.

“It’s going pretty good,” said Jordan.

Michael, who’s enjoying interacting with their customers, agreed. Business has been good.

“But it can always be better,” he said.

Open seven days a week, the restaurant’s hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and serves breakfast all day. Lunch is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Their breakfast menu includes breakfast burritos, French toast, open-faced avocado sandwiches, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, omelets and eggs, however you like them. On tap for lunch, besides the soup of the day, are tacos and a variety of sandwiches.

Their most popular menu items are the soups, along with the breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy, and open-faced avocado sandwiches.

No matter the dish, though, Michael said their main goal is to serve the best possible portions for the best price.

Both men are humbled by the warm welcome they have received, along with the positive comments about the food and service.

“Our customers have been great,” both men said simultaneously.

A native of Indiana, Michael has plenty of experience in the food service industry.

The one-time owner of a small taco shop has worked for the past 15 years as a transportation manager for Sysco, a wholesale restaurant food distributor.

Jordan knows his way around as well, working in the kitchens of assisted-living facilities.

Now, father and son count themselves lucky to be able to work side-by-side.

Michael is particularly thrilled and admits he gets a bit emotional when thinking about the newest father-son endeavor.

“For me personally,” said Michael, “I wake up each day happy that I’m business partners with my son.”

Jordan is happy as well, but he also likes the challenge.

“Being able to do something different is great,” he said. “I want to serve our customers the best way I can.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.