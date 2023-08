A 21-year-old Jackson man is dead following an accident just before noon Monday on Highway 278 near Wisdom.

The young man was driving an all-terrain vehicle when he collided with a Ford truck. The 44-year-old truck driver is from Wisdom and was uninjured.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the driver of the truck swerved to avoid the ATV, which went into the path of the truck. The impact occurred on the shoulder of the road and the ATV driver was pronounced dead at the scene.