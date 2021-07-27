Fast start: URA opens new fiscal year funding more Uptown projects

The board overseeing Butte’s Uptown tax-increment district started its new fiscal year fast Tuesday, approving more than $142,000 in grants to eight renovation projects plus an engineering analysis of the Mother Lode Theatre.
The Urban Revitalization Agency had a solid showing in the fiscal year that ended June 30, steering $1.37 million in grants to 72 projects. Twenty-six projects were completed last year, including one that turned the vacant O’Rourke building into 11 splendid condos.
The URA’s revolving loan fund is still going strong, too, and all agency-funded upgrades and saved buildings add tax value and “increment” to the district that in turn makes more money available for other projects.
“It’s exactly what it’s intended to do,” URA Director Karen Byrnes said after she and Brianne Downey, the URA’s project and financial manager, reviewed last year’s activities and looked to the fiscal year that started July 1. “That means it’s working.”
Downey said the URA has more than $1.56 million it can lend this year from its revolving loan fund and $1,281,130 available for grants.
“The numbers keep getting bigger and bigger,” URA Board Chairman Dale Mahugh said.
“That’s the goal,” said board member Bob Brown.
Most grants cover 25% of eligible project costs and all require work to be completed before checks are cut.
Among other things, money awarded Tuesday will help pay for an old-style neon sign for a new “ax throwing” establishment expected to open next month, renovate a new home for the Sláinte bar and help fund a feasibility study for the Mother Lode.
The 26 projects completed this last fiscal year included new flower planters and garbage cans around Uptown Butte, a project done in coordination with Mainstreet Uptown Butte that also got money from a Superfund trust account.
But the highlight was completion of the O’Rourke building on the corner of Alaska and Quartz streets. With help from about $200,000 in URA loans and grants over the past few years, Jeff and Danielle Zimmerman transformed the vacant building into 11 condos.
The O’Rourke hadn’t been occupied since the 1980s and was in such disrepair, the county once issued an abatement order requiring the owner at the time to bring them up to code or tear them down.
“The condo units — every one of them sold and they (Zimmermans) have completely paid off their obligations to us,” Byrnes said.
Of the grants awarded Tuesday, $26,250 is going toward a feasibility study of the Mother Lode. The historic building on West Park Street is owned by Butte-Silver Bow but is operated by the Butte Center for the Performing Arts, which is matching the URA amount for the study.
The county is paying $66,000 for roof work on the building and officials have penciled in $550,000 in the preliminary county budget for a fire suppression system. Commissioners are expected to approve the budget next month. The bulk of the suppression system money — $450,000 — was appropriated by the Legislature this past spring.
But Jocelyn Dodge, president of the Center for Performing Arts, said a complete engineering analysis of the building is needed to address improvements and possible future uses of upper floors and rooms. Public input will be sought, too.
A and E Design of Missoula will do the analysis, looking at everything from theater seating to ADA compliance to energy conservation to electrical upgrades. The analysis can then be used to identify specific upgrades and land grant money for them, Dodge said.
“It is going to really set us up well for the next 25 years,” she said.
Brown said it could help preserve the building.
“The loss of this would be like, to me, losing the courthouse,” he said. “It’s that fundamental to Uptown Butte.”
Several grants approved Tuesday were for $6,000 or less, including $1,450 to Montana Axe Throwing Co. to cover 25% of costs for a neon sign outside its new business at 43 W. Park St. It will feature lanes to throw axes, a trendy activity gaining popularity in America.
The sign will say “Axe Bar,” show two axes and have a semi-circle arrow pointing to the place. Owner Kayla Lambrecht said it has an old-style look reminiscent of the neon outside the M&M and there are plans to open the establishment in the next few weeks.
The biggest grant — $56,385 — went to Mike Potts and Bill Ryan with RyPot Holdings LLC. They are renovating a vacant building at 8 S. Montana St. into a new home for the Sláinte Butte America Pub that Potts owns with his wife, Mallory Potts.
The lease at the bar’s current location on East Park Street is up soon, Mike Potts said, and the new home needs improvements that include building stabilization and electrical, plumbing and heating upgrades.
Costs for the improvements will be an estimated $217,370, so the grant would cover 25% of that.