Fast start: URA opens new fiscal year funding more Uptown projects

Most grants cover 25% of eligible project costs and all require work to be completed before checks are cut.

Among other things, money awarded Tuesday will help pay for an old-style neon sign for a new “ax throwing” establishment expected to open next month, renovate a new home for the Sláinte bar and help fund a feasibility study for the Mother Lode.

The 26 projects completed this last fiscal year included new flower planters and garbage cans around Uptown Butte, a project done in coordination with Mainstreet Uptown Butte that also got money from a Superfund trust account.

But the highlight was completion of the O’Rourke building on the corner of Alaska and Quartz streets. With help from about $200,000 in URA loans and grants over the past few years, Jeff and Danielle Zimmerman transformed the vacant building into 11 condos.

The O’Rourke hadn’t been occupied since the 1980s and was in such disrepair, the county once issued an abatement order requiring the owner at the time to bring them up to code or tear them down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The condo units — every one of them sold and they (Zimmermans) have completely paid off their obligations to us,” Byrnes said.