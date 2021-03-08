Farragut Avenue fire contained to one room

An accidental fire broke out in a mobile home in the 1800 block of Farragut Avenue at around 4:30 Saturday morning, but thanks to the quick response time of the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one room and its contents.

According to Fire Marshal Zach Osborne, the mobile home had no power or heat, and had not been lived in for quite some time.

A homeless man, however, was allowed to stay inside and he accidentally left a candle burning. No one was hurt.

