Family values shape Dennehy's decades-long career in local government

On New Year’s Day, for the first time in more than three decades, Dan Dennehy won’t be in charge of a Butte-Silver Bow department.

He’ll be what he was in 1983, before he started a long career with Butte-Silver Bow: Just a Butte guy.

Dennehy grew up in Butte, loved Butte, and knew in high school he wanted to work in government, so he mixed the two. For 38 years.

He earned a political science degree from Carroll College and put it in motion as an assistant to Don Peoples, the revered chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, in 1984.

He took charge of a troubled Butte-Silver Bow Health Department in 1987, discovered its former director had embezzled money, righted the ship, and oversaw public health for 22 years.

He was named Public Works director in 2007 and learned that no matter what bigger pressing matters there were with a sprawling, aging infrastructure, “You tried to keep the train on time.” People want potholes filled and streets fixed.

Dennehy has been emergency management director the past seven years, monitoring anything that threatens life and property and preparing coordinated responses if they do.

Dennehy is retiring at the end of the month. No more government responsibilities, no more titles, nobody’s boss. Once again, he’ll just be a Butte guy.

But the truth is, Dennehy has always been “just a Butte guy,” and to his closest friends, it’s his greatest quality.

“He’s just a solid guy,” said longtime buddy Jerome McCarthy. “He’s easy to approach, he’s easy to talk to. He calls it like he sees it or he feels it. He’s going to give you the straight scoop, but at the same time, he’s always willing to help in any way he can.”

No matter what he was professionally, McCarthy says, “Dan has always been a regular guy.”

Dan Powers has been a close friend to Dennehy for decades.

“We had very similar interests,” Powers says. “We were sports oriented and shared the teamwork type of thing. We enjoyed the outdoors, going fishing and going floating, and we just clicked over the years.”

He and others they hung around, Powers says, “we’re all kind of raised the same.”

“We didn’t always have what we wanted but we always had what we needed,” he said. “We had very similar family values.”

During a long, casual sit-down with Dennehy, he reflected on his career with Butte-Silver Bow — the challenges, the accomplishments, the shortcomings. But it was clear that deeper threads have defined his life.

“It’s kind of corny but there’s a sign in my brother’s house in Seattle — my second-oldest brother Bernie — there’s a sign that says, ‘Faith, Family and Friends,’” he said. “Those three words mean a lot.”

They meant a lot growing up and they meant a lot during the all the years he spent with his wife Peggy and their son Brenden.

But even then, in a way — somehow along the way — things crept in and took up room. Money and career. Selfishness sometimes.

“You always want to do the best you can but sometimes you get lost in the clouds,” Dennehy said.

When Peggy died in February 2020 after a seven-year battle with cancer, faith, family and friends meant everything again, and they allowed him to continue on.

“When I lost Peggy 22 months ago, all of those came into play. All of them,” he said.

A BUTTE GUY GROWING UP

Dennehy was instilled with family values early on by his father, Bernie, who was Irish Catholic, and his mother, Ruth, who was Swedish. They also gave Dan, his three brothers and a sister a sense of humor.

“I think that is one of the great traits that both he and my mom passed on to us, and my mom was just as funny as my father,” Dennehy said.

At the Dennehy house, a spot in central Butte his dad described as “right between Klapan’s Korner and Dosen’s Bar,” any friends and folks were welcome.

“They just cared about people and they were non-judgmental,” Dennehy said. “No matter who was staying at the house, ‘There’s the refrigerator.’”

Dennehy says his interest in government and public service goes back to the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. Dennehy was only 4 but he can still picture his mom, who was home with a newborn, and his dad, a mailman who was home for lunch.

“I remember both of them crying … and it had a profound impact on me,” Dennehy said. “It was the first time I ever saw my mom cry, and I never saw my dad cry.”

In their “lower middle-class neighborhood,” he said, local government brought a book-mobile around, took care of the ball fields and provided outlets a lot of kids didn’t have on their own.

“I thought, ‘You know, government can do a lot of great things,”’ Dennehy said.

After graduating from Butte Central High School, he went to Carroll College and while earning a political science degree, got a summer job as a laborer with Butte-Silver Bow when Peoples was chief executive.

It wasn’t a cushy gig.

“When he (Peoples) gave you a job in the summer, he expected you to work hard,” Dennehy said. “He didn’t expect you to be sitting in the truck. He didn’t expect you to be having coffee. If it was a sidewalk, he expected you to be there at 6 in the morning busting rock, then take a half-hour lunch and get back busting rock.”

After graduating college, he became a special projects assistant for Peoples. Looking back, it was his ticket to a career in local government, and he learned more than work ethic from Peoples.

“He instilled in me to never take a backseat to anyone in terms of getting things for Butte,” he said. “Be at the table. Be fair. Listen. Go talk. Listen. But when we’re at the table, we get what we can for Butte, and in fact, get more than that.”

HEADING UP THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT

After two years of working under the chief executive, including months serving on a commission studying the structure of Butte-Silver Bow’s government, Peoples named him interim director of the health department

It was in disarray at the time. Bill Burke, the director, had quit, the agency was in the red, and Peoples wanted Dennehy to find out what was going on.

Dennehy discovered that some federal money was going out in individual checks and told Peoples, “‘Hey, we’ve got some problems here.’’

Federal auditors were brought in, discovered that nearly $200,000 was unaccounted for, and Burke ultimately pleaded guilty in 1987 to diverting federal money for his own use and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Dennehy oversaw a staff of 46 at the time and says it took them a good two years to get things in order, repay some of the missing money and get the department back in the black.

Dennehy credits department employees for that and doing all the things that made a difference in people’s lives.

“The staff that was there just had a razor-focus on trying to do good for people who couldn’t afford it, who couldn’t get immunizations, who couldn’t afford food,” Dennehy said. “That’s what I liked — we were helping people who needed help.

“Going back to my parents, there was never a time when they didn’t help people who needed it, and from my perspective, we should do the same thing as a government.”

And it didn’t matter who needed the help.

When McCarthy was a detention officer at the jail, it wasn’t meeting state standards for providing medical and dental care to inmates.

“He (Dennehy) stepped up for the county and was able to get medical and dental introduced into the detention center,” McCarthy says. “He got things rolling and they’ve expanded out since.”

There were other challenges, some controversial.

They included smoking restrictions, something a lot of bars and restaurants were against. Butte and other cities wrestled mightily with that before the Legislature bailed them out with a statewide smoking ban in public places.

The department worked to enforce tightened federal air-quality standards that required bans on firing up wood-burning stoves during peak inversions. It was a dilemma because many in Butte, especially those with lower incomes, relied on the stoves for heat.

“We finally got some real money to change out some of the old wood stoves and replace them with more efficient wood stoves, and that helped out a lot,” he said.

In 2003, Dennehy made a run for chief executive. He announced his bid in September that year, before his boss at the time, Chief Executive Judy Jacobson, had decided not to run for re-election in 2004.

Dennehy and eight others did run and in the June 2004 primary, only Paul Babb and J.D. Lynch advanced. Dennehy finished third in his first — and last — bid for office.

“Running for politics was a great lesson in not speaking my mind and always trying to be politically correct and not being straight-forward, of always trying to get a vote,” he said. “It was totally against my grain.”

Babb won the first of two terms in 2004 and in 2007, he appointed Dennehy as assistant director of Public Works.

KEEP THE TRAINS ON TIME

John VanDaveer was director of the county’s largest department at the time, and as an engineer, he was going to concentrate more on those aspects while Dennehy focused on administrative and policy matters.

Six months later, VanDaveer took a job at NorthWestern Energy and Dennehy was later elevated to the top spot.

“That was a hard job,” he said. “That was really a hard job.”

The workers were great, he said, “But there’s never going to be a time as public works director here that you’re going to be praised for doing a good job.”

Dennehy oversaw a $4 million upgrade of the Big Hole water treatment plant, among other projects, but advice his dad gave him years ago rang true.

“My father always said, ‘No matter what you do, make sure the train’s on time. The rest of the stuff people can get over.’ So if you don’t fill potholes, if you don’t fix somebody’s sidewalk, if there’s leaks in the street, you’re going to take it. It’s very challenging because the infrastructure is so old.”

And new approaches are hard to sell.

In early 2012, as part of a Butte-Silver Bow Road Master Plan, he and other county officials pitched a “best first” plan for giving maintenance preference to Butte’s best roads instead of others in poor condition.

Maintaining select roads would save money in the long run, Dennehy told commissioners at the time, because costs to reconstruct them were far greater. The plan included an increase in road fees and leaving maintenance in rural areas to residents.

Like an earlier proposal to raise water rates, which Dennehy later said “flew like an anvil,” the roads plan didn’t get far with commissioners or the public.

“I just got murdered,” Dennehy said.

When an opening came up for director of disaster and emergency services in 2013, Dennehy applied. Peggy had just been diagnosed with cancer and he knew the hours and stress that came with Public Works “were not in the cards.”

“I had other responsibilities I needed to tend to,” he said. “Faith, family and friends.”

A selection committee and then Chief Executive Matt Vincent chose Dennehy as emergency management director. The appointment dovetailed with a planned $3.5 million emergency operations center that would also house the Butte district of the Montana Highway Patrol.

DIRECTING EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

The emergency operations office was in the basement of the courthouse at the time, so that’s where Dennehy worked for 14 months.

“It was dingy, it was noisy, it was dirty — it was everything being a miner should be,” Dennehy recalled, laughing. “But it was good and it was an opportunity.”

The new center on Wynne Avenue opened in early 2015. It included a state-of-the-art command center with “Smart Boards” and databanks and enough fuel and generation power to keep everything running for 20 days.

Dennehy has overseen numerous training and disaster simulation exercises, updated the county’s disaster mitigation plan and assisted in responses to flooding, winter storms, a series of courthouse bomb threats, and this past year, the COVID pandemic.

He helped the county acquire a service that allows residents to have text-message alerts sent to their cell phones when disasters or emergencies strike.

He was instrumental in getting new portable radios for police and firefighters and tower fixtures to boost the radio signals. The old ones often failed, putting responders and the people they’re trying to help in danger. The upgrades cost $1.6 million.

Then Fire Chief Jeff Miller and Sheriff Ed Lester helped sell the project to commissioners, but Miller says Dennehy was the lead player.

“He will tell you it was a team effort, and it was, but realistically this would never have gotten done without Dan and his drive and his cooperation and all the work he did on it,” said Miller, also a close friend.

Dennehy has followed up with the second part of a communications upgrade that will enhance the county’s 911 system. It will get more information to responders faster and provide far better mapping of not only streets but buildings. The upgrades are expected to be implemented in the coming months.

Miller said Dennehy has always been a “classic team player” who always put the community first and that included his last role with Butte-Silver Bow.

“When he needed to step up and be a leader, no problem, but there was just a good sense of cooperation,” he said. “With that position, you’re kind of a one-person office, technically, and you’re supporting all these other agencies.

“You see it in other places where you have these (emergency agency) territory wars, and you never had any of that when Dan was there.”

HIS BIGGER WORLD ALL ALONG

The real “everything” in Dennehy’s life wasn’t his career, it was Peggy.

A co-worker had talked him into giving blood, she was a phlebotomist for United Blood Services, and that’s how they met in 1986.

“For me it was love at first sight, so I just kept going (to give blood) every eight weeks,” he said, his eyes lighting up. “I would have gone every two weeks but you can’t do that.”

His tactics were obvious, of course, and Peggy asked him to join her at a Christmas party. They dated for a year and got married on Saturday, Sept. 5, 1987, and together they raised Brenden, who years later gave them a granddaughter, Vivian.

Dan and Peggy loved to fish, loved to float and loved spending time together and with family and friends.

“She was quiet and shy and beautiful,” Dennehy said. “She was a hard-working, middle-class girl who knew how to draw blood, and she was so smart. And she was just a great mom, and a great grandmother.”

Karen Byrnes, who got her first job out of college at the health department when Dennehy was director, said he always put family first. And that meant others’ families, too.

When her own family faced health challenges, Dennehy helped her through it. When her young son had a hard time transitioning to daycare, he supported her.

“His first daycare experience was not good,” said Byrnes. “It was very traumatic and Dan’s like, ‘Go get him, pick him up, bring him here. He can hang out with you until you figure it out.’ I mean, he was so supportive.”

Byrnes became great friends with Dennehy and is now the county’s community development director. She said Peggy was “the sweetest, kindest, gentlest, strongest person I ever met.”

Peggy was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. She was 52 when the fight began.

As Dennehy talked about it, tearing up at times, his eyes and voice conveyed loss and love.

“It was seven years of trial drugs and targeted drugs and going to the Seattle Cancer Center, going to the Huntsman Center (in Salt Lake City) and having great care here, close to home, and she battled it with a smile and never looking past her faith,” Dennehy said.

“She went to Mass every Saturday, even two weeks before she died, and she was sick.”

Through it all, for seven years, they kept doing the things they loved, fishing and floating included.

Powers said his friend was with her every step of the way, doing everything he could to keep going.

“When she was having a more difficult time physically, he and his son, Brenden, made sure she could sit in the boat and go fishing because she absolutely loved going fishing,” Powers said. “Her eyes lit up every time she went.

“He did everything he could possibly do — physically, emotionally, spiritually, mentally — to try to get her through,” he said. “And when the time came where he knew her time on Earth was not going to be much longer, he never left her side.”

While Peggy never lost faith, Dennehy said he did, for a while. He shared that with Sister Mary Agnes Hogan and told her he was mad with God.

“I said, ‘You know, Sister, I have to tell you the truth because I’ve been kind of skirting the issue and I always want to tell the truth. I’m pretty mad. I see all these dipshits in the world that are not doing anything but making the world worse, and Peggy’s making the world better, so I’m really mad.’”

Dennehy thought his admission might make her mad. It didn’t.

“She said to me, ‘You know what? It’s good that you’re mad at God. It means you have a relationship with God and if you didn’t have that relationship, you wouldn’t believe in him.”

Her answer restored his faith.

Peggy died at home on February 23, 2020, a Sunday.

“She lived graciously and courageously to the end,” her obituary said. “Peggy didn’t lose to cancer; she died, peacefully, and on her own terms.”

The months that have followed have been hard, but Dennehy has relied on the three words on the sign in his brother’s house — faith, family, friends — and everything they convey.

“My faith became more important to me,” he said. “My family was always important — they were my rock through all of this. And my friends rallied around the flag. They made sure I wasn’t alone.”

Dennehy says he’s looking forward to retirement. More than anything, he wants to spend time with his granddaughter, Vivian, who is 12 now.

“She’s just fantastic and she looks so much like her grandmother,” he said. “Every time I look at her, I see my wife. What a blessing.”

