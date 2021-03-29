Family keeps Virginia Carpino Bugni of Butte going at 102 years old

The secret to 102-year-old Virginia Carpino Bugni’s longevity is pure and simple. Family is what keeps her going.

“They have been good company,” she explains.

The feeling is mutual.

Hard working, caring, stubborn, determined — these are just some of the words her family uses to describe their matriarch.

You don’t have to delve much further to know that her descendants not only have a deep and abiding love for her, she has their utmost respect.

This past Sunday was a monumental day for the Bugni family.

Some of Virginia’s descendants gathered to wish her a happy 102nd birthday.

Due to the pandemic, last year’s celebration was an obvious bust. This year, with most of the restrictions lifted, the family wanted to do it up right. So, a family-style dinner at the Uptown Café was in order.

As far as her family is concerned, she deserves the celebration and so much more.