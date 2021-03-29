Family keeps Virginia Carpino Bugni of Butte going at 102 years old

The secret to 102-year-old Virginia Carpino Bugni’s longevity is pure and simple. Family is what keeps her going.
“They have been good company,” she explains.
The feeling is mutual.
Hard working, caring, stubborn, determined — these are just some of the words her family uses to describe their matriarch.
You don’t have to delve much further to know that her descendants not only have a deep and abiding love for her, she has their utmost respect.
This past Sunday was a monumental day for the Bugni family.
Some of Virginia’s descendants gathered to wish her a happy 102nd birthday.
Due to the pandemic, last year’s celebration was an obvious bust. This year, with most of the restrictions lifted, the family wanted to do it up right. So, a family-style dinner at the Uptown Café was in order.
As far as her family is concerned, she deserves the celebration and so much more.
The daughter of Italian immigrants, Virginia has lived her entire life in Butte. She was just 16 when she married Guido Bugni and the couple raised their three sons, Guido, Jerry and Bill, in a home that was practically next door to the Columbia Gardens.
“Best place in the world to live,” says Virginia.
When it comes to mothers, her sons Guido and Bill think they got the cream of the crop.
“Throughout our lives, she has supported us in everything we do,” says Guido, a retired Carroll College chemistry professor.
That support system was evident from childhood to adulthood.
Thanks to his mom, before Guido even started first grade, he could read, write and knew some math.
One of Bill’s fondest memories is how his mom was not shy when giving her opinion to a high school referee — during the game and sometimes even after the game.
“If the referee made a bad call — or what she saw as a bad call — she would give them a piece of her mind,” laughs Bill, now a cardiologist living in Florida.
Her strong work ethic was evident throughout their childhood.
As a youngster, Guido vividly remembers how every Monday his mom brought the old wringer washer machine into the kitchen along with two tubs to wash clothes.
“It was an all-day job for her,” recalls Guido.
According to Bill, not only was a clean house important, so was her vegetable garden.
The family grew up eating what they hunted, whether it be elk, deer or pheasant. Thanks to her success as a gardener, the dinner table almost always included vegetables too.
The Bugni sons were not exaggerating when they said their mom was “one determined lady.”
Case in point — although she never learned to drive herself, that didn’t stop Virginia from going along for the ride to give some pointers.
According to Bill, she just directed the driver toward the baseball field or another wide open space and kept a watchful eye from the backseat.
A natural caregiver, through the years Virginia took care of her mother, her husband Guido, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, and finally, her middle son Jerry, who died four years ago.
Jerry suffered from brain tumors most of his life and his mother kept a loving eye on him. Two years before his death, his health deteriorated to the point he had to go into a nursing home.
According to Bill and Guido, without fail, their mother visited Jerry every single day.
“If she couldn’t get a ride to the rest home,” says Bill, “she would walk there.”
Jerry’s passing was a big loss in Virginia’s life.
“I miss him so,” she says.
While it’s evident the Bugni brothers adore their mom, so do her grandchildren, including the next generation of Bugni brothers, James “Jamie” and Matt.
“She has always been a steady part of our lives,” says Jamie, “for me and for all of the family.”
Matt wholeheartedly agrees, adding both grandparents, Guido and Virginia, were a constant in their growing-up years.
He refers to the popular quote “It takes a village to raise a child.” … “Well, they were part of that village,” says Matt.
Jamie, along with brother Mike, took Virginia to Italy in 2004.
The trio was introduced to some relatives, including Virginia’s first cousin, whom she never met or knew about.
“That trip was a big thing in my life,” says Virginia.
Both Jamie and Matt have always been in awe of their grandmother and her resilience, determination and her cooking skills.
“She is an amazing cook,” says Jamie.
Not surprising, two of Virginia’s recipes made it into the popular Butte Heritage cookbook, which was published in 1976.
Most of all, though, the grandsons are in awe of their grandmother’s caring nature.
“At first glance you just see this tiny lady,” explains Matt, “but her kind personality quickly shines through.”
Matt’s right. When you meet Virginia for the first time, that’s what you see — this tiny lady.
But, when you take a closer look you note that Virginia has all she needs in life — sitting among family and enjoying their company.